Samsung SmartThings is now in your TV and on your fridge

SmartThings used to only be accessible via the SmartThings phone app.

But times have changed. Now it's on Samsung's Family Hub fridges.

And select Samsung TVs.

The SmartThings fridge app was glitchy during my testing, but, in theory, you should be able to see all of your SmartThings devices listed here.

You can also mirror whatever is playing on a (compatible) Samsung TV -- on your Family Hub fridge.

Here I'm playing a CNET YouTube video on both the TV and the fridge. 

I have an Arlo Pro 2 security cam connected to SmartThings, which means I can pull up the live feed on the Samsung TV.

You an also scroll around and view all of your other connected SmartThings devices on the TV.

