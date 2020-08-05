Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra come in a striking bronze shade

CNET también está disponible en español.
Samsung's new flagship phones are poised to be sleek do-everything machines.
Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra flagships launched Wednesday starting at $1,000 and $1,300.
Both phones come with a stylus called the S Pen, a signature feature of Samsung's Note line.
As you can see, the Note 20 has three cameras on its rear headlined by a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.
Meanwhile, the higher-end Note 20 Ultra, which also has a triple rear camera module, has a 108-megapixel shooter.
Both phones have a 10-megapixel selfie camera and can capture 8K video.
Both handsets also feature slick AMOLED displays with fast refresh rates.
The Note 20 Ultra is the larger and heavier of the duo. It weighs 204 grams.
Neither of Samsung's new Note phones have a headphone jack. Instead, you'll have to use Bluetooth headphones or wired headphones with a USB-C jack.
The Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra come in three metallic pastel colors. Both are available in the new Mystic Bronze color.
If you're interested, you can preorder these phones starting tomorrow from the Samsung website. They go on sale Aug. 20. If you need help making up your mind, take a look at our first impressions here.
Keep scrolling for more hands-on photos with the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
