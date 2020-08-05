CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra come in a striking bronze shade

Samsung's new flagship phones are poised to be sleek do-everything machines.

Richard Peterson/CNET

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra flagships launched Wednesday starting at $1,000 and $1,300. 

Samsung

Both phones come with a stylus called the S Pen, a signature feature of Samsung's Note line. 

Richard Peterson/CNET

As you can see, the Note 20 has three cameras on its rear headlined by a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. 

Richard Peterson/CNET

Meanwhile, the higher-end Note 20 Ultra, which also has a triple rear camera module, has a 108-megapixel shooter. 

Samsung

Both phones have a 10-megapixel selfie camera and can capture 8K video.

Richard Peterson/CNET

Both handsets also feature slick AMOLED displays with fast refresh rates.

Richard Peterson/CNET

The Note 20 Ultra is the larger and heavier of the duo. It weighs 204 grams.

Samsung

Neither of Samsung's new Note phones have a headphone jack. Instead, you'll have to use Bluetooth headphones or wired headphones with a USB-C jack.

Samsung

The Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra come in three metallic pastel colors. Both are available in the new Mystic Bronze color.

Samsung

If you're interested, you can preorder these phones starting tomorrow from the Samsung website. They go on sale Aug. 20. If you need help making up your mind, take a look at our first impressions here.

Richard Peterson/CNET

Keep scrolling for more hands-on photos with the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Richard Peterson/CNET
Richard Peterson/CNET
Richard Peterson/CNET
Richard Peterson/CNET
Richard Peterson/CNET
Richard Peterson/CNET
Richard Peterson/CNET
Richard Peterson/CNET
Richard Peterson/CNET
Richard Peterson/CNET
Richard Peterson/CNET
Samsung
Samsung
Samsung
Samsung
