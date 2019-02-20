Samsung Galaxy Fold: The first pictures of Samsung's amazing foldable phone

CNET también está disponible en español.
Samsung showed off the new foldable phone during its Unpacked event in San Francisco.
The device has a 4.6 inch display when folded.
And a full 7.3 inch display when unfolded into a tablet. It uses a new screen technology called Infinity Flex Display that lets you repeatedly open and close the device without screen degradation.
Aside from the innovative display, the Fold comes equipped with some powerful specs including a whopping 12 gigabytes of RAM.
The phone will be available April 26 and will come in four colors: Cosmo Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue.
But it won't be cheap, with a starting price of $1,980.
The Galaxy Fold is a compact smartphone when closed and a more expansive tablet when fully opened.
Apps seamlessly transition between the display sizes, letting you pick up on the tablet where you left off on the smartphone.
When the device is unfolded, you can use three active apps through something Samsung calls Multi Active Window.
The gadget has six cameras, with three on the back, one on the front and two inside. The phone will come in two versions, with a 4G and a 5G edition.
Samsung has been talking about a foldable phone for years and finally revealed a prototype in November.
In addition to the Galaxy Fold, Samsung announced a handful of other products today including the flagship Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and "cheap" Galaxy S10E.
