Samsung Galaxy Fold: The first pictures of Samsung's amazing foldable phone

Samsung showed off the new foldable phone during its Unpacked event in San Francisco. 

Read: Samsung's Galaxy Fold is here

Read: Samsung's Galaxy Fold is here
1
1 of 16

The device has a 4.6 inch display when folded.

Read the article
2
2 of 16

And a full 7.3 inch display when unfolded into a tablet. It uses a new screen technology called Infinity Flex Display that lets you repeatedly open and close the device without screen degradation.

Read the article
3
3 of 16

Aside from the innovative display, the Fold comes equipped with some powerful specs including a whopping 12 gigabytes of RAM. 

Read the article
4
4 of 16

The phone will be available April 26 and will come in four colors: Cosmo Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue. 

Read the article
5
5 of 16

But it won't be cheap, with a starting price of $1,980. 

Read: How, when and where to buy the Galaxy Fold.

Read the article
6
6 of 16

The Galaxy Fold is a compact smartphone when closed and a more expansive tablet when fully opened. 

Read the article
7
7 of 16

Apps seamlessly transition between the display sizes, letting you pick up on the tablet where you left off on the smartphone. 

Read the article
8
8 of 16

When the device is unfolded, you can use three active apps through something Samsung calls Multi Active Window.

Read the article
9
9 of 16

Published:Photo:James Martin/CNETRead the article
10
of 16

The gadget has six cameras, with three on the back, one on the front and two inside. The phone will come in two versions, with a 4G and a 5G edition.

Read the article
11
of 16

Samsung has been talking about a foldable phone for years and finally revealed a prototype in November

Read the article
12
of 16

Published:Photo:James Martin/CNETRead the article
13
of 16

Published:Photo:James Martin/CNETRead the article
14
of 16

Published:Photo:James Martin/CNETRead the article
15
of 16

In addition to the Galaxy Fold, Samsung announced a handful of other products today including the flagship Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and "cheap" Galaxy S10E

Read: Everything Samsung announced at its Feb. 20 Unpacked event

Read the article
16
of 16
