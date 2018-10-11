Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) shimmers in lovely colors

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Samsung Galaxy A9

Meet the new 2018 version of the Samsung Galaxy A9, which sports four freaking rear cameras. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
1
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

There's a 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom, a 24-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
2
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

The phone is just 7.8mm thick. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
3
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

The fingerprint scanner is located at the rear. Note the fingerprint smudges. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
4
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

The A9 features a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
5
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

The phone comes in Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
6
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

Here's another look at the phone from the side. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
7
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

The phone is running Android 8.0 Oreo, so you don't get the new Android P buttons. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
8
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

The A9 has a Type-C USB port. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
9
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

The Galaxy A7 and A9 are about the same size. The A7 uses a micro-USB port though.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
10
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

The wide-angle camera takes shots with a 120-degree field of view. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
11
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A9

The A9 also lets you adjust the background blur in a live shot. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
12
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A7

The Galaxy A7 comes in black, blue, pink and gold.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
13
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A7

The A7's fingerprint sensor is located on the phone's side, at the power button. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
14
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A7

The Samsung Galaxy A7 is the company's first triple-camera phone, and debuts globally alongside the four-camera A9.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
15
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A7

The gold color is particularly arresting. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
16
of 17
Samsung Galaxy A7

The A7 uses a micro-USB port.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
17
of 17
Elon Musk keeps his word, pays for water filtration systems in Flint schools

by
Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

by
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 gets an LTE version for $599

by
How to jump start your car

by
Inside the $15 million YouTube House, where it’s all work and no play

by
Here's what photos from the Pixel 3 camera look like

