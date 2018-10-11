Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) shimmers in lovely colors

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Meet the new 2018 version of the Samsung Galaxy A9, which sports four freaking rear cameras.
There's a 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom, a 24-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.
The phone is just 7.8mm thick.
The fingerprint scanner is located at the rear. Note the fingerprint smudges.
The A9 features a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display.
The phone comes in Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.
Here's another look at the phone from the side.
The phone is running Android 8.0 Oreo, so you don't get the new Android P buttons.
The A9 has a Type-C USB port.
The Galaxy A7 and A9 are about the same size. The A7 uses a micro-USB port though.
The wide-angle camera takes shots with a 120-degree field of view.
The A9 also lets you adjust the background blur in a live shot.
The Galaxy A7 comes in black, blue, pink and gold.
The A7's fingerprint sensor is located on the phone's side, at the power button.
The Samsung Galaxy A7 is the company's first triple-camera phone, and debuts globally alongside the four-camera A9.
The gold color is particularly arresting.
The A7 uses a micro-USB port.