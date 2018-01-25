CNET también está disponible en español.
The Samsung Connect Home is also a SmartThings hub, for connecting up your compatible smart home gear. It's controlled right from the Samsung Connect app.
Each Samsung Connect Home unit covers up to 1,500 square feet.
The Samsung Connect Home is available in a three-pack or as a single unit. Each Home can connect up to five units.
The Samsung Connect Home Pro is an upgrade from AC1300 to AC2600 Wi-Fi, for faster speeds across the network.
The Samsung Connect Home Pro model increases speeds by 100Mbps at close range.
An automation feature in the app lets your smart devices talk to each other: Turn on a light by opening a door, for example.
If you run into an issue during setup, make sure you have a pin, small nail or paperclip to hit the reset button, because it's recessed in that tiny hole.