A Wi-Fi mesh system and smart hub in one

Swaddle your home in Wi-Fi

Midtier mesh Wi-Fi for any size home

Samsung Connect Home 3-pack and Samsung Connect Home Pro

Wi-Fi mesh performance

Smart device automation

Setup issues

The Samsung Connect Home is also a SmartThings hub, for connecting up your compatible smart home gear. It's controlled right from the Samsung Connect app.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read full review

Each Samsung Connect Home unit covers up to 1,500 square feet.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read full review

The Samsung Connect Home is available in a three-pack or as a single unit. Each Home can connect up to five units.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read full review

The Samsung Connect Home Pro is an upgrade from AC1300 to AC2600 Wi-Fi, for faster speeds across the network.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read full review

The Samsung Connect Home Pro model increases speeds by 100Mbps at close range. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read full review

An automation feature in the app lets your smart devices talk to each other: Turn on a light by opening a door, for example.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read full review

If you run into an issue during setup, make sure you have a pin, small nail or paperclip to hit the reset button, because it's recessed in that tiny hole.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
Samsung Connect Home is a mesh system and smart hub in one

Published:
