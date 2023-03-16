Samsung 837 Gets Reinvented Into a Flagship New York Store, Showroom

Samsung 837 first opened in New York's Meatpacking District back in 2016, and at the time it served solely as a showroom space for Samsung's electronics. After a renovation, the recently reopened 837 now serves as both a showroom and a retail store -- allowing customers to not only check out the products but also buy them.
For its showroom spaces, Samsung has created a concept house where you can go from room to room to see the company's different electronics. In this outdoor-kitchen concept, a backyard space includes a barbecue and a Samsung television.
Moving into the kitchen, you can check out Samsung Bespoke Fridges on display. You can order these stylish refrigerators in custom colors, and swap on new colors using suction cups to remove a current panel and pop on a new one.
The kitchen also includes other Samsung appliances.
You'll find several living room concepts at Samsung 837, with this one showcasing a Samsung television interacting with a Samsung Galaxy phone.
This smaller den space has some seating and a virtual fireplace, courtesy of a Samsung TV.
Samsung's home gym concept has -- naturally -- multiple televisions. The TV on the wall can be used to play a workout, while other footage plays on the vertical Samsung monitor.
A third televison is visible in the corner of the gym, right next to a weight bench.
Samsung's gaming lounge shows a PC gaming station as well as a console gaming station. The monitor on display here can be reoriented to a vertical position.
The Samsung TV in the gaming lounge plays Xbox games via the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud service, which can stream games as you play, rather than requiring you to download them first.
Samsung's concept for a children's bedroom includes a projector for watching movies or TV shows, instead of having a physical television display.
In addition to the electronics, the child's bedroom includes a small tent for a camping game.
Now that Samsung 837 includes a store component, it also features a desk for customer support.
Samsung's Frame TV line is on display near the customer service area.