2020 and 2021 movies

2020 has certainly been a strange and distressing year. As the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, the year's movie blockbusters got pushed aside in a cascade of postponements and cancellations that affected the James Bond adventure No Time to Die, Marvel's Black Widow, DC's Wonder Woman 1984, Christopher Nolan's Tenet and many more. We've rounded up the new 2020 and 2021 movie release dates to give you something to look to forward to.

Read the article