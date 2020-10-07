Esto también se puede leer en español.

2020 and 2021 movies

2020 has certainly been a strange and distressing year. As the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, the year's movie blockbusters got pushed aside in a cascade of postponements and cancellations that affected the James Bond adventure No Time to Die, Marvel's Black Widow, DC's Wonder Woman 1984, Christopher Nolan's Tenet and many more. We've rounded up the new 2020 and 2021 movie release dates to give you something to look to forward to.

Updated: 2020-10-07
Coded Bias (Nov. 11)

Coded Bias explores the revelation that facial recognition technology doesn't see dark-skinned faces accurately. The documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, follows researcher Joy Buolamwini's fight for legislation to protect people of color against bias in the algorithms of face detection software used by police. 

Release date: Nov. 11 

Soul (Nov. 20)

Pixar takes you on a jazz odyssey to discover the truth about Soul.

Release date: Nov. 20, 2020 (moved from June 2020)

Free Guy (Dec. 11)

Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer press start on Free Guy, the story of a video game's nonplayable character coming to life.

Release date: Dec. 11, 2020 (moved from July 2020)

Coming 2 America (Dec. 18)

Eddie Murphy is Coming 2 America, again, in another long-awaited sequel.

Release date: Dec. 18, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 (Dec. 25)

Gal Gadot dons the colorful comic book armor for '80s-tastic superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which has moved from the summer to the holiday season. 

Release date: Christmas 2020 (moved from June 2020)

Candyman (Unspecified 2021)

Chilling 1992 horror movie Candyman gets a hook-handed reboot thanks to Nia DaCosta, written by Get Out and Us creator Jordan Peele. It was moved from June to October before being shunted to an unspecified date in 2021. 

Release date: 2021 (moved from June 2020)

The French Dispatch (Unspecified)

Wes Anderson returns with more idiosyncratic art-housery in The French Dispatch, starring Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand.

Release date: Unspecified (moved from July 2020)

The 355 (Jan. 15, 2021)

The name's Chastain -- Jessica Chastain. Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz join forces with international stars Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing in this spy thriller.

Release date: Jan. 15, 2021

Without Remorse (Feb. 26, 2021)

Michael B. Jordan is a former Navy SEAL out for revenge in Without Remorse, based on the 1993 novel by Jack Ryan creator Tom Clancy.

Release date: Feb. 26, 2021

The King's Man (Feb. 26, 2021)

Ralph Fiennes suits up for The King's Man, a WWI-era prequel to the Kingsman series of movies originally slated for September 2020.

Release date: Feb. 26, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (March 5, 2021)

Paul Rudd gets a dose of freaky ghosts in Stranger Things-style reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Release date: March 5, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

The Many Saints of Newark (March 12, 2021)

Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his father James Gandolfini, in The Many Saints of Newark. It's a '60s-set prequel to classic TV series The Sopranos created by writer and producer David Chase (right).

Release date: March 12, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 12, 2021)

In this Disney animated adventure film, lone warrior Raya sets out in search of the Last Dragon, voiced by Awkwafina.

Release date: March 12, 2021 (moved from November 2020)

Morbius (March 19, 2021)

Jared Leto sinks his teeth into the role of Morbius, a vampire from the world of Marvel comics, in this adventure from Sony, the studio behind Venom.

Release date: March 19, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

No Time to Die (April 2, 2021)

James Bond is back -- eventually? Daniel Craig makes his final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It was the first major blockbuster to take the extraordinary step of substantially moving its release date because of coronavirus.

Release date: April 2, 2021 (moved from April 2020)

F9 (May 29, 2021)

Buckle up for Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, pushed back a year from its original release date.

Release date: May 29, 2021 (moved from May 2020)

Bob's Burgers: The Movie (April 9, 2021)

The Belcher family flip out as they flip burgers in a Bob's Burgers animated movie.

Release date: April 9, 2021

Bios (April 16, 2021)

Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth and Caleb Landry Jones (pictured) is his faithful robot in this postapocalyptic drama.

Release date: April 16, 2021

Last Night in Soho (April 23, 2021)

Edgar Wright takes Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg out for their Last Night in Soho.

Release date: April 23, 2021

Monster Hunter (April 23, 2021)

Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich follow the success of their Resident Evil series of video game movies with a new game adaptation, Monster Hunter. It's delayed from an original release date in September 2020.

Release date: April 23, 2021

A Quiet Place Part 2 (April 23, 2021)

Don't make a sound as director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt return to a world where sound summons monsters in A Quiet Place 2.

Release date: April 23, 2021 (moved from March 2020)

Black Widow (May 7, 2021)

After Avengers: Endgame brought things to a close, Scarlett Johansson flashes back to a prequel about the background of her troubled Marvel antihero Black Widow.

Release date: May 7, 2021 (moved from April 2020)

Godzilla vs Kong (May 21, 2021)

Seconds out as Godzilla vs. Kong looks to settle who's king of the monsters.

Release date: May 21, 2021

Spiral (May 21, 2021)

Chris Rock reinvents the Saw franchise with horror movie Spiral, which is torturing fans with an indefinite delay.

Release date: May 21, 2021 (moved from May 2020)

Cruella (May 28, 2021)

Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella De Vil in Disney's live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel.

Release date: May 28, 2021

Infinite (May 28, 2021)

Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua team up for Infinite, the story of a man discovering his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. Hate it when that happens.

Release date: May 28, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (June 25, 2021)

The sequel to the 2018 supervillain caper Venom once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a hapless journalist whose body bonds with a viscous alien. Joining him are Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis directs

Release date: June 25, 2021 (moved from October 2020) 

Top Gun: Maverick (July 2, 2021)

Tom Cruise feels the need for speed in belated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Release date: July 2, 2021 (moved from June 2020)

Uncharted (July 6, 2021)

Tom Holland plays video game hero Nathan Drake in Uncharted, also starring Mark Wahlberg.

Release date: July 6, 2021 (moved from December 2020)

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings (July 9, 2021)

Marvel unleashes martial arts action starring Simu Liu as mystical fighter Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

Release date: July 9, 2021 (moved from February 2021)

The Tomorrow War (July 23, 2021)

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt faces down aliens again in The Tomorrow War. In it, soldiers from the past are drafted to fight battles of the future.

Release date: July 23, 2021

Jungle Cruise (July 30, 2021)

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson go for a jungle cruise in Disney's family adventure, which was postponed a whole year.

Release date: July 30, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

Deep Water (August 13 2021)

Ana de Armas was due to makes two big appearances in November 2020 in James Bond adventure No Time to Die and alongside Ben Affleck in steamy drama Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. But in September Disney pushed the film back to late summer 2021.

Release date: Aug. 13, 2020

The Last Duel (Oct. 15, 2021)

Ridley Scott directs Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a period drama about a duel fought in 14th-century France.

Release date: Oct. 15, 2021 (moved from Dec. 25, 2020)

Halloween Kills (Oct. 15, 2021)

Serial slasher and mask aficionado Michael Myers returns for yet another sequel following the 2018 reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

Release date: Oct. 15, 2021

Dune (Oct. 21, 2021)

The spice must flow for director Denis Villeneuve in a new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novels, originally planned for December 2020. The cosmic cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Release date: Oct. 21, 2021

Snake Eyes (Oct. 21, 2021)

Henry Golding and Samara Weaving toy with the idea of headlining Snake Eyes, a ninja-focused spin-off from the GI Joe series of toys and movies.

Release date: Oct. 21, 2021

Eternals (Nov. 5, 2021)

A star-studded cast leads Marvel's ensemble Eternals adventure. Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry star in this tale of immortal aliens who first appeared in comics in 1976.

Release date: Nov. 5, 2021 (moved from November 2020)

West Side Story (Dec. 10, 2021)

Steven Spielberg directs Ansel Elgort and singing legend Rita Moreno in a new version of classic musical West Side Story.

Release date: Dec. 10, 2021 (moved from December 2020)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 (Nov. 12, 2021)

Harry Potter wizarding spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to open in November 2021, though production was postponed the day it was supposed to start shooting.

Release date: Nov. 12, 2021

The Batman (March 4, 2022)

DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the upcoming film, originally scheduled for June 2021. 

Release date: March 4, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Marvel's Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, faces a slight delay before entering the Multiverse of Madness.

Release date:  March 25, 2022 (moved from Nov. 5, 2021 after being moved from May 2021)

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10, 2022)

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern return to the Jurassic Park series alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It was originally slated for June 2021 but pushed back to summer 2022.

Release date: June 10, 2022

Avatar 2 (Dec. 16, 2022)

The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie has already kept us waiting over a decade. And it's been bumped back a year from its Christmas 2021 release date. On the plus side, there will be four Avatar sequels and they'll alternate with new Star Wars movies every holiday season up to 2028.

Release date: Dec. 16, 2022 (moved from December 2021)

Possessor

Andrea Riseborough stars in Possessor as a body-hopping assassin fighting to survive when she's stuck inside someone else's identity.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Nine Days

In Nine Days, Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz take us to a strange house where a reclusive man interviews prospective candidates for the privilege to be born.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Feels Good Man

Feels Good Man was his catchphrase, but it didn't feel great for indie comic artist Matt Furie when his character Pepe the Frog became an icon of hate. This documentary follows his fight to reclaim Pepe.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Into the Deep

Into the Deep is a documentary exposing the shocking true story of journalist Kim Wall's murder aboard a bizarre homemade submarine.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

The Grudge

Some movies actually did make it into theaters this year. Here are 2020's early arrivals, starting with Andrea Riseborough and John Cho in a reboot of Japanese horror film The Grudge.

Already released: January

Underwater

Kristen Stewart takes a deep dive in the Alien-style undersea shocker Underwater.

Already released: January

Bad Boys for Life

What ya gonna do when Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reteam in Bad Boys for Life?

Already released: January

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively and Jude Law tune up for The Rhythm Section, a spy thriller based on Mark Burnell's novel.

Already released: January

Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie leads DC's comic book femme fatales in neon-flavored team-up Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. After a disappointing theatrical release it was released early to watch at home.

Already released: February

Sonic the Hedgehog

The speedy blue gaming icon comes to life in Sonic the Hedgehog -- following a swift redesign after fans were dismayed by the character's weird looks.

Already released: February

Vivarium

Unsettling chiller Vivarium showed two strokes of uncanny timing: It arrived just as the shutdown began but survived the cancellation of its theatrical release because it was scheduled for a day-and-date online release anyway. And secondly, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots starred as a couple isolated in their home.

Already released: March

Bloodshot

Vin Diesel stars as Bloodshot, a cyber-enhanced super soldier looking for revenge in what was intended to be the first of a new comic book universe. Bloodshot hit theaters just as many chains closed, so it was rushed into home release almost immediately.

Already released: February

Onward

Two suburban monsters, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, go on a fantasy-infused journey in Pixar's Onward. This was one of the movies to enjoy an early home release.

Already released: March

Shirley (June 5)

A young couple moves in with famed author Shirley Jackson -- writer of The Haunting of Hill House, played here by Elisabeth Moss -- and find themselves sucked into a chilling drama straight out of a novel. Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, it was released in June. 

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Wendy

A reimagining of the Peter Pan legend focusing on young Wendy, from Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin.

Already released: February

Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island makes your dreams come true in this shocking reimagining of the classic TV show from horror hitmakers Blumhouse.

Already released: February

The Invisible Man

Director Leigh Whannell and horror studio Blumhouse set their sights on a new vision of Universal Pictures' classic monster movie The Invisible Man, as Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss is terrorized by a see-through scoundrel.

Already released: March

Artemis Fowl (streaming on Disney Plus)

Disney adapts the Artemis Fowl books about a junior genius turning his criminal mind against fairies. Originally set for a theatrical release, the film will now go straight to Disney Plus to make room for other Disney and Marvel movies at the box office.

Read the article
Greyhound (Streaming July 10)

Tom Hanks takes the helm for Greyhound, a World War II story about convoys stalked by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Release date: July (moved from May 2020)

The New Mutants (Aug. 28)

Easily one of the unluckiest films ever made, Marvel and Fox's teen horror X-Men spin-off New Mutants has been delayed several times. 

Release date: Aug. 28, 2020 (moved from April 2020) 

Tenet (internationally Aug. 26, in select US cities Labor Day weekend)

Christopher Nolan returns with Tenet, a mysterious thriller starring David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

Release date: Internationally Aug. 26, in select US cities Labor Day weekend (after being moved from July 2020)

Bill and Ted Face the Music (Aug. 28)

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are Wyld Stallyns once again in long-awaited sequel Bill and Ted Face the Music. The premiere date has only slipped slightly, but more importantly the movie's being released on demand on the same day, so you can choose whether to see it at a theater or online. Excellent!

Release date: Aug. 28, 2020

Tesla (Aug. 21, 2020)

Ethan Hawke gives a sparky performance as inventor Nikola Tesla, which electrified audiences at Sundance and charges up video-on-demand from Sep. 21.

Release date: Aug. 21, 2020

Scoob!

Animated prequel to Scooby-Doo featuring the voices of Will Forte and Zac Efron, skipping theaters and going straight to streaming.

Release date: Streaming
Mulan (Sept. 4)

Mulan is the latest Disney classic to get the live-action reboot treatment -- and the first major blockbuster to be released straight to streaming on Disney Plus.

Release date: Sept. 4, 2020 (moved from March 2020)

Antebellum (Sep. 18)

Janelle Monáe stars in this chilling horror story about a modern woman who finds herself in the era of slavery. Originally moved from April to August, Antebellum skips theaters for a streaming release in September. 

Release date: Sep. 18, 2020 (moved from April 2020)

Save Yourselves! (Oct. 2)

Having premiered at Sundance, Save Yourselves! follows a young Brooklyn couple who take a break from their phones -- and so miss the news that Earth is under attack.

Release date: Oct. 2

