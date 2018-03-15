Royal Caribbean drops us into an AR cruise

CNET también está disponible en español.

Guests sit in this surround-screen theatre to hear about the $900 million of investment Royal Caribbean is pumping into its ships and destinations.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
They're then led on a virtual tour through the ship's locations in this open-loft space in Pier 17 by South Street Seaport in Manhattan.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
We proceeded through a series of "portals," iPads in hand, and the mockups of the new destinations are revealed in AR.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
As you approach a portal, you'll see a wavy effect on the iPad screen.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Each iPad is outfitted with a device so its exact location and direction can be monitored and synced with the visuals on the app.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
There are 60 of these devices around the ceiling.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This program will be running for up to 150 guests at a time as they move through the space. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This is something of a first for an AR program, from what the designer told us.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Different portals around the presentation have different themes, so you have an idea of what you're stepping into.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
CNET's Scott Stein pans around with his iPad, looking at a mockup of a Royal Caribbean cruise destination.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
I wonder what's through this portal? Sort of reminiscent of "Stargate," eh?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Most of the portals lead to beaches, bars, pools and oceans. Nothing too crazy.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Oh wait, I spoke too soon. Royal Caribbean is building "one of the world's biggest water parks."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
No idea what the deal is with this pirate ship.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
At one point in the tour, Scott got to go on a virtual balloon ride so he had a bird's-eye view of an island that Royal Caribbean is developing as a private resort.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Once attendees are onboard with their HTC Vive VR headsets in place, the staff hits this start button.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Whoa! Scott checks out the view from the virtual balloon...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Guests won't be able to see each other in this demo, so hopefully they won't bump into one another as they explore the virtual space.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
After the tour concludes, attendees will be wined and dined, just as if they were on a real cruise.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
In the future it seems likely that these virtual demos will be brought to the public as a way of selling vacations directly. Or, dare I say, perhaps the cruises themselves will be virtual?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
