RedMagic 7S Pro Gaming Phone Hides Its Selfie Camera Behind the Screen

The RedMagic 7S Pro has no visible front-facing camera because its 16-megapixel selfie camera is behind the screen.
On the back of the phone is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
Flipping a hardware switch on the phone launches a game-focused Game Space launcher. When launching games from this menu, it adds several enhancements including turning on the cooling fan and access to performance options.
When playing games from the RedMagic 7S Pro's Game Space launcher, a quick overlay lets you access settings including the refresh rate and the processor power.
Games like the mobile version of Mortal Kombat that support higher refresh rates and enhanced graphics settings benefit from the phone's power, but also from the touch-responsiveness of the screen.