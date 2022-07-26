X
RedMagic 7S Pro Gaming Phone Hides Its Selfie Camera Behind the Screen

The new gaming phone gets more screen real estate for players.

James Martin
James Martin

The RedMagic 7S Pro phone
The RedMagic 7S Pro has no visible front-facing camera because its 16-megapixel selfie camera is behind the screen.

The RedMagic 7S Pro phone
On the back of the phone is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The RedMagic 7S Pro phone
Flipping a hardware switch on the phone launches a game-focused Game Space launcher. When launching games from this menu, it adds several enhancements including turning on the cooling fan and access to performance options.

The RedMagic 7S Pro phone
When playing games from the RedMagic 7S Pro's Game Space launcher, a quick overlay lets you access settings including the refresh rate and the processor power.

The RedMagic 7S Pro phone
Games like the mobile version of Mortal Kombat that support higher refresh rates and enhanced graphics settings benefit from the phone's power, but also from the touch-responsiveness of the screen.

