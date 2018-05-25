This is what the Red Hydrogen One looks like

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Red held an event at their studios in Hollywood to show off the unreleased Hydrogen One and we finally got to sneak a peek at the $1200 Android phone.
We don't yet know everything about the phone, but we do know that there are front cameras, a 5.7-inch screen with "nanotechnology", a headphone jack, a USB-C charger and a MicroSD card slot for expanded storage.
The titanium model will run $1,595 and the aluminium model will run $1,195.
Here we get a super close look at the top bezel.
Jim Jannard, Red's founder and CEO, prohibited people from photographing the display but we know the phone will run Android.
Another shot of the back of one of three titanium Hydrogen One prototypes in existence.
The Red Hydrogen One will support modular attachments. Here the phone is shown off with a cinema camera sensor module attached.
Here CNET's Patrick Holland has a 4V portrait taken by one of the working prototypes.
The new shoebox-sized 8K 3D camera from Red would be able to replace the rig Peter Jackson used to film The Hobbit trilogy.
It uses the Red Hydrogen One phone and its 4-View screen to show 3D content in real-time, instead of relying on a VR headset.
The camera uses mirrors as a beam splitter to align each 4K camera to capture 3D video.