The Red Hydrogen is one of the most ambitious phones in years, with a holographic screen, modular upgrades, scalloped edges and the promise of a cinema-grade camera in the future. 

After several prototypes and two delays, the company's finally releasing its first six real pictures (not renders, Red claims) of what the final phone will look like. Later, you'll also see pictures from a Red event where we -- and videographer Phil Holland -- got hands-on with an earlier prototype.

From this point on, you're looking at pictures of an earlier prototype, as seen at a Red Studios event in Hollywood earlier this year.

We don't yet know everything about the phone, but we do know that there are front cameras, a 5.7-inch screen with "nanotechnology," a headphone jack, a USB-C charger and a microSD card slot for expanded storage.

The titanium model will run $1,595 and the aluminum model will run $1,195.

Here we get a super close look at the top bezel. 

Jim Jannard, Red's founder and CEO, prohibited people from photographing the display but we know the phone will run Android. 

Another shot of the back of one of three titanium Hydrogen One prototypes in existence. 

The Red Hydrogen One will support modular attachments. Here the phone is shown off with a cinema camera sensor module attached.

Here CNET's Patrick Holland has a 4-View portrait taken by one of the working prototypes.

The new shoebox-sized 8K 3D camera from Red would be able to replace the rig Peter Jackson used to film The Hobbit trilogy. 

The camera uses mirrors as a beam splitter to align each 4K camera to capture 3D video. 

It uses the Red Hydrogen One phone and its 4-View screen to show 3D content in real-time, instead of relying on a VR headset. 

Here's an early render of the phone, for comparison.

