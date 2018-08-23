The Red Hydrogen is one of the most ambitious phones in years, with a holographic screen, modular upgrades, scalloped edges and the promise of a cinema-grade camera in the future.
After several prototypes and two delays, the company's finally releasing its first six real pictures (not renders, Red claims) of what the final phone will look like. Later, you'll also see pictures from a Red event where we -- and videographer Phil Holland -- got hands-on with an earlier prototype.
From this point on, you're looking at pictures of an earlier prototype, as seen at a Red Studios event in Hollywood earlier this year.
We don't yet know everything about the phone, but we do know that there are front cameras, a 5.7-inch screen with "nanotechnology," a headphone jack, a USB-C charger and a microSD card slot for expanded storage.