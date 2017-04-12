The RCA Voyager III is the fugliest tablet I've ever seen

CNET también está disponible en español.
The $50 RCA Voyager III is sold exclusively via Wal-Mart.
And you know what they say: "You get what you pay for."
It has three visible screws on its bottom edge that make it look more like a prototype than finished product.
It also has a large grill for the speaker on the back with holes big enough for crumbs and other small debris to fall in.
One thing the RCA tablet has that the Amazon Fire doesn't -- it's biggest competition -- is access to the Google Play Store.
The Amazon Fire has a curated app store that doesn't get the latest games as fast as the Google Play Store. So, unlike the RCA tablet pictured here, it can't download Super Mario Run.
Unfortunately, the RCA tablet is very slow when it comes to loading games.
But unless you can get over these unsightly screws and its slow performance, you're better off with the Fire.
The tablet's performance is significantly slow.
The RCA Voyager III is all plastic and it feels cheap and flimsy.
This terrible design is an affront to my aesthetic sensibility.
The screen is fine when held directly in front of your face, but move it around and its narrow viewing angles will hinder your experience.
Yes, it's girthy, but that's to be expected of a budget tablet.
Aside from the Google Play Store, the fact that it runs a mostly pure version of Android is its biggest advantage over the Fire.
Everything from app downloads to games, to web browsing and reading, took the patience of a saint to wait through.
The screws on the tablet are almost as big as rear camera's lens.
They're not even trying to hide them.
At 7 inches, it is very portable and easy to travel with.
But those screws.
Take it from me, you're better off with the Amazon Fire.