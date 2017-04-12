The RCA Voyager III is the fugliest tablet I've ever seen

CNET también está disponible en español.

The $50 RCA Voyager III is sold exclusively via Wal-Mart.

And you know what they say: "You get what you pay for."

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

It has three visible screws on its bottom edge that make it look more like a prototype than finished product.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

It also has a large grill for the speaker on the back with holes big enough for crumbs and other small debris to fall in.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

One thing the RCA tablet has that the Amazon Fire doesn't -- it's biggest competition -- is access to the Google Play Store.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The Amazon Fire has a curated app store that doesn't get the latest games as fast as the Google Play Store. So, unlike the RCA tablet pictured here, it can't download Super Mario Run.

Unfortunately, the RCA tablet is very slow when it comes to loading games.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

But unless you can get over these unsightly screws and its slow performance, you're better off with the Fire.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The tablet's performance is significantly slow.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The RCA Voyager III is all plastic and it feels cheap and flimsy.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

This terrible design is an affront to my aesthetic sensibility.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The screen is fine when held directly in front of your face, but move it around and its narrow viewing angles will hinder your experience.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Yes, it's girthy, but that's to be expected of a budget tablet.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Aside from the Google Play Store, the fact that it runs a mostly pure version of Android is its biggest advantage over the Fire.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Everything from app downloads to games, to web browsing and reading, took the patience of a saint to wait through.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The screws on the tablet are almost as big as rear camera's lens.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

They're not even trying to hide them.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

At 7 inches, it is very portable and easy to travel with.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

But those screws.

Take it from me, you're better off with the Amazon Fire.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$47.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
The RCA Voyager III is the fugliest tablet I've ever seen

Published:
