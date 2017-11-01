Razer's first phone has a gaming edge

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The first phone from lifestyle gaming brand Razer wants to blow you away.
It'll start with a 5.7-inch screen that refreshes at a rate of up to 120Hz, which promises to make mobile gaming buttery-smooth.
Audiophiles will give the Dolby Atmos speaks along top top and bottom an appreciative nod. When we tried them, these puppies got loud.
The Razer Phone's sharp-cornered design will remind you of their laptops, down to the insignia on the back (we miss the bright green, too).
But Razer also outfitted its Phone with the modern trappings of a high-end device.
Like the 2,560x1,440-pixel screen resolution, which will be sharp when you're reading the news and answering texts.
You get two 12-megapixel camera lenses, one wide-angle and one telephoto.
You can pinch and zoom the screen to switch between the two.
The fingerprint sensor's conveniently built right into the power button -- and you can double-tap it to launch the camera.
There's an 8-megapixel lens up front.
Here's how it sizes up to the iPhone 7 Plus.
We did that it can stand on its own (there's the USB-C port).
Inside, it's powered by a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.
There's plenty of storage space for your games: 64GB onboard, with 8GB of user-accessible RAM, and up to 2TB of external storage through a microSD card. It'll only support GSM cellular, though, so CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint won't work.
It's still fairly thin despite a 4,000mAh battery to help keep it going after long gaming jags.
Here's a close up of those finely carved metal volume keys.
Razer Phone launches with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo down the line.
The Razer Phone will sell starting this month. Our first impressions here.