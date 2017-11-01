Razer's first phone has a gaming edge

Esto también se puede leer en español.

The first phone from lifestyle gaming brand Razer wants to blow you away.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

It'll start with a 5.7-inch screen that refreshes at a rate of up to 120Hz, which promises to make mobile gaming buttery-smooth.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Audiophiles will give the Dolby Atmos speaks along top top and bottom an appreciative nod. When we tried them, these puppies got loud.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

The Razer Phone's sharp-cornered design will remind you of their laptops, down to the insignia on the back (we miss the bright green, too).

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

But Razer also outfitted its Phone with the modern trappings of a high-end device.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Like the 2,560x1,440-pixel screen resolution, which will be sharp when you're reading the news and answering texts.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

You get two 12-megapixel camera lenses, one wide-angle and one telephoto. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

You can pinch and zoom the screen to switch between the two.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

The fingerprint sensor's conveniently built right into the power button -- and you can double-tap it to launch the camera.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

There's an 8-megapixel lens up front.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Here's how it sizes up to the iPhone 7 Plus.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

We did that it can stand on its own (there's the USB-C port).

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Inside, it's powered by a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

There's plenty of storage space for your games: 64GB onboard, with 8GB of user-accessible RAM, and up to 2TB of external storage through a microSD card. It'll only support GSM cellular, though, so CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint won't work.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

It's still fairly thin despite a 4,000mAh battery to help keep it going after long gaming jags.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Here's a close up of those finely carved metal volume keys.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Razer Phone launches with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo down the line.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

The Razer Phone will sell starting this month. Our first impressions here.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
|

Razer's first phone has a gaming edge

Published:
