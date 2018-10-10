Razer Phone 2 looks like a phone that gamers deserve

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Second time's a charm? The Razer Phone 2, an Android phone geared toward gamers, already looks much better than last year's debut Razer Phone.
The industry-first (and only) 120Hz screen remains the star of the show, with a refresh rate of 120 times per second, which keeps motion such as gameplay silky smooth.
Although the phone's dimensions are exactly the same this year, that rear logo is now green, matching Razer's other devices.
The Razer Phone 2 has a resolution of 2,560x1,440 pixels and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. Razer promises it'll upgrade to Android 9 soon.
Using the Chroma app (another Razer staple), you can choose the color for the rear logo to display when notifications come in.
You can select the exact color you'd like from this wheel.
New this year is wireless charging support, which is a big bonus.
Guess what? When you charge the Razer Phone 2 with Razer's charging accessory, incoming notifications will cause the charger to glow.
Yes, the wireless charger matches the color you chose for alerts.
Razer improved the HDR quality on the 2. The video on the Razer Phone 2 (left) appears brighter and more contrasted, than that of the original Razer phone (right).
This phone doesn't have the disappearing bezels popular among today's devices, and that's to keep your thumbs from getting in the way of gameplay.
It's rated to IP68, which means it'll survive a dip as deep as 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.
The photo game also gets an upgrade. Now you have beauty mode and a portrait mode.
The native camera app has a sliding menu like the Galaxy S9.
There's a fingerprint reader on the right side.
Here's the USB-C jack.
You won't find a headphone jack anywhere.
These are the two volume controls.
Enjoy some more photos of the Razer Phone 2.
Get all the specs and our hands-on impressions of the Razer Phone 2.