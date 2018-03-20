CNET también está disponible en español.

"What are thooose?"

High-end hair dryer? A radar gun? Nope!

Plug and play

Chroma model

3-inch tweeters

Cords galore

Physical knobs

Bass ports in the back

Eyecatchers

Right to left

These are the Razer Nommo Chroma speakers.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

They look odd, but they really are speakers.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

They connect via USB or auxiliary port.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The Nommo Chroma model costs a little more than the model without the lights.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Each speaker has 3-inch tweeters.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

No wireless options here.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Easily turn up the bass or volume.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Bass is impactful during gameplay and movies.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The oddly-shaped speakers tend to turn heads.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The right speakers sends audio and power through a cable.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Keep going through the gallery for more photos of the speakers.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$142.80
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com
Razer Nommo Chroma speakers look weird, but they sound great

