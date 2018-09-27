The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset looks as good as it sounds

CNET también está disponible en español.

The new Razer Nari Ultimate is the first gaming headset to use haptics to provide positional awareness for sounds, music and effects.

These photos are pictures of a pre-production model of the Razer Nari Ultimate.

The ear cups swivel for a comfortable fit.

The ear cups are made of memory foam and lined with a cooling gel. There is a hidden groove for eye glasses alleviating pressure on your temples.

The ear cup is wrapped in leatherette.

The controls from left to right: Mute button, game-chat controller, power, micro-USB port and a headphone jack for a wired connection.

The headband has a soft springy feel to fit your head.

Razer Chroma light on.

Razer Chroma light off.

