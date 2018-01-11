CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
  • Raycon Mega Bike
    1
    of 14
  • Raycon Mega Bike
    2
    of 14
  • Raycon Mega Bike
    3
    of 14
  • Raycon Mega Bike
    4
    of 14
  • Raycon Mega Bike
    5
    of 14
  • Raycon Mega Bike
    6
    of 14
  • Raycon Scoot-E folding electric scooter
    7
    of 14
  • Raycon Scoot-E folding electric scooter
    8
    of 14
  • Raycon Scoot-E folding electric scooter
    9
    of 14
  • Raycon Scoot-E folding electric scooter
    10
    of 14
  • Raycon Scoot-E folding electric scooter
    11
    of 14
  • Raycon Scoot-E folding electric scooter
    12
    of 14
  • Raycon Scoot-E folding electric scooter
    13
    of 14
  • Raycon Scoot-E folding electric scooter
    14
    of 14

Electric bikes come in all shapes and sizes with Raycon's line as a perfect example. We took a look at the company's bikes, including the newly announced Mega Bike on the left.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Mega Bike looks like a small motorcycle. The company intends to sell them at $5,000 a pop. With speeds up to 70 mph you could totally rock this on the highway.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It's a realistic commuting option, just as long as you don't need to drive more than 30 or 40 miles per day.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The plug under this locking panel lets you charge up with electricity from a standard wall AC outlet.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It takes six to eight hours to fully charge the battery. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You could reduce your carbon footprint (and cost of living) significantly by switching to an electric bike like this for commuting.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Raycon also just announced the Hyper Flight Electric Scooter, which folds down and weighs 16.35kg and can travel up to 25 mph. It fully charges in five hours.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Raycon is known for its Scoot-E, shown here in a few different colors.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This little guy can go up to 30 miles on a charge.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It's got a handy little screen with your speed and battery information.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It also sports a nice headlight for traveling in darker situations.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You can fold it up when you get where you're going.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You can easily stow it in the trunk of your car if you want to take it on a vacation.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

At about 50 pounds, though, you wouldn't want to carry this up any stairs or over great distances.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
1 of 14
|

Have a cleaner commute with Raycon's electric bikes

Published:
Up Next
All the cool new gadgets at CES 201...
60

Latest Stories

Here are the top car stories from CES 2018
2:19

Here are the top car stories from CES 2018

by
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018
60

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018

by
Robots of all shapes, sizes and abilities at CES
1:58

Robots of all shapes, sizes and abilities at CES

by
Best of CES 2018: Highlights from Day 3
18:07

Best of CES 2018: Highlights from Day 3

by
How YouTube hunts the most offensive needles in its haystack

How YouTube hunts the most offensive needles in its haystack

by
Sleeping with the Somnox sleep robot
7:01

Sleeping with the Somnox sleep robot

by