Quibi: 11 shows to watch on the bite-size streaming service

Quibi

Quibi launches April 6 with a spectrum of new dramas, comedies and reality shows -- all under 10 minutes long. The bite-size streaming service may be built around small episodes, but they're full of big names: Reese Witherspoon, Usher, Lena Waithe, Will Forte, Chrissy Teigen, Megan Rapinoe, Jennifer Lopez, Christoph Waltz, Sophie Turner, Queen Latifah, Chance the Rapper and Rachel Hollis are among the well-known faces starring in, presenting and producing Quibi shows. Here's a selection of some of the most promising -- or most puzzling -- shows coming to Quibi.

