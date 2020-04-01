Quibi: 11 shows to watch on the bite-size streaming service

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • quibi-flipped-fl-103-00315r
  • quibi-most-dangerous-game-dm-101-00149r
  • quibi-you-aint-got-these-yagt-101-sg-00003r
  • quibi-105-survive-106-00608rc
  • quibi-flipped-fl-104-00242r
  • quibi-quibi-music-musi-102-sg-00084r
  • quibi-when-streetlights-go-on-wslgo-101-00860r
  • quibi-chrissys-court-crsy-113-sg-00005r
  • quibi-murder-house-flip-home-1-2
  • quibi-dishmantled-102-sg-00006r
  • quibi-quibi-gayme-show-gs-108-00914r
  • quibi-quibi-fashions-a-drag-fad-gallery-00214r

Quibi

Quibi launches April 6 with a spectrum of new dramas, comedies and reality shows -- all under 10 minutes long. The bite-size streaming service may be built around small episodes, but they're full of big names: Reese Witherspoon, Usher, Lena Waithe, Will Forte, Chrissy Teigen, Megan Rapinoe, Jennifer Lopez, Christoph Waltz, Sophie Turner, Queen Latifah, Chance the Rapper and Rachel Hollis are among the well-known faces starring in, presenting and producing Quibi shows. Here's a selection of some of the most promising -- or most puzzling -- shows coming to Quibi.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
1
of 12

Most Dangerous Game

Liam Hemsworth is a dying man with a family to protect who offers himself to sinister Christoph Waltz -- to be the human prey in a twisted hunt. Based on the famous 1924 short story, this is an action thriller divided into small chunks -- what Quibi calls "movies in chapters."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
2
of 12

You Ain't Got These

You don't have to be a sneaker head to follow this fascinating documentary that examines the soul -- or should that be the sole?-- of America, taking in sport, music, history and black culture. Lena Waithe interviews a host of big names in what could easily be a much longer show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
3
of 12

Survive

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is a troubled young woman with a plan to end it all. Until her plane crashes, stranding her in a snowy wilderness with Straight Out of Compton's Corey Hawkins. Survive is based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
4
of 12

Flipped

Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson get up to all sorts of high-jinx as the clueless couple aspiring to be TV stars -- but make the mistake of using a ton of drug cartel money to realize their dream. Eva Longoria and Andy Garcia join the cast of this mini-sitcom from Funny or Die, in which home renovation can be murder.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
5
of 12

&MUSIC

This factual series meets some of the people working alongside music's superstars to translate and transform their performances, from Ariana Grande's choreographer and Martin Garrix's light-show designer to Ozzy Osborne's songwriter.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
6
of 12

When the Streetlights Go On

A girl is murdered. A murder investigation exposes secrets and lies. Young Chosen Jacobs stars alongside Mark Duplass and Queen Latifah in this 90s-set teen murder mystery. We're getting Stranger Things meets Serial vibes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
7
of 12

Chrissy's Court

Model and social media star Chrissy Teigen exercises her judgement over real-life disputes, with the help of her mother Pepper Thai and husband John Legend. It's Judge Judy with an Instagram filter.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
8
of 12

Murder House Flip

You're kidding. Tell me you're kidding. Murder House Flip can't actually be a show about fixing up homes where people were killed, can it...? True crime meets home makeovers in one of the odder TV genre mash-ups we've ever seen.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
9
of 12

Dishmantled

It's fitting that Tituss Burgess hosts kooky cookery show Dishmantled, because it sounds like the sort of made-up silliness that would appear as one of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's jokes. Each episode opens with the contestant cooks being blasted by a cannonfull of a mystery food, which they then identify by licking off the walls so they can re-create it. Schitt's Creek Dan Levy and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski are among the guest judges.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
10
of 12

Gayme Show!

A comedic competition show celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in which straight contestants battle for the title of "Queen of the Straights." They're joined by celebrity "life partners" including Ilana Glazer, Trixie Mattel and Nicole Byer. Fabulous!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
11
of 12

Fashion's A Drag

Willam Belli and Denise Bidot are in the house with their drag queen friends to break down the fiercest celeb fashion.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Quibi
12
of 12
Now Reading

Quibi: 11 shows to watch on the bite-size streaming service

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

These 5 snack box services deliver treats from around the world

These 5 snack box services deliver treats from around the world

by
2020 Volvo XC90 is a slicker, safer Swedish SUV

2020 Volvo XC90 is a slicker, safer Swedish SUV

36 Photos
Europe develops coronavirus tracking app meant to also preserve privacy

Europe develops coronavirus tracking app meant to also preserve privacy

by
Coronavirus pandemic and sports: These events are still on, for now

Coronavirus pandemic and sports: These events are still on, for now

by
How to watch Venus and Pleiades join in a rare cosmic snuggle on Friday

How to watch Venus and Pleiades join in a rare cosmic snuggle on Friday

by