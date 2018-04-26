Cool purple accessories for your cool purple Samsung Galaxy S9

We've told you the new Samsung Galaxy S9 is a stunner in lilac purple. Now we're going to tell you about the cases, headphones and gadgets that'll make your phone even more striking -- with more purple.
The screenless OtterBox Defender Series case is available in "Purple Nebula" for the Galaxy S9 Plus (pictured) and the Galaxy S9. Available from OtterBox for $59.95 (Galaxy S9 Plus) and $49.95 (Galaxy S9).
The compact, five-port ChargeHub X5 USB charger is compatible with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus; in purple, one of its eight available colors, it's complementary, too. Buy it at ChargeHub for $49.99.
Caption byJoal Ryan
/ Photo by Limitless Innovations
The 3,000mAh Mophie Powerstation Mini universal battery packs a punch in eight colors, including purple. Charge it at Mophie for $29.95.
The card- and ID-holding Sticky Smart Wallet attaches to your phone, purple or otherwise, but you'll want the "Perfect Purple" version for your lilac Galaxy S9. Available from Sticky Smart Wallet for $5.99.
Caption byJoal Ryan
/ Photo by Sticky Smart Wallet
Not a Northwestern Wildcat fan? Not a problem. PopSockets offers a plethora of designs and colors. But, yes, the Northwestern one would go mighty nicely with your purple Galaxy S9. Get it at the PopSockets College Shop for $15.