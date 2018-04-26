Cool purple accessories for your cool purple Samsung Galaxy S9

CNET también está disponible en español.

We've told you the new Samsung Galaxy S9 is a stunner in lilac purple. Now we're going to tell you about the cases, headphones and gadgets that'll make your phone even more striking -- with more purple.  

Caption by / Photo by Samsung

Get the drop-tested Caseology Legion Galaxy S9 phone case -- in violet, of course -- from Caseology for $29.99

Caption by / Photo by Caseology

Pair your "Cosmos Purple" Plattan ADV Wireless headphone with your Galaxy S9 of a certain shade. Available from Urbanears for $69.  

Caption by / Photo by Urbanears

The selfie-enabling GekkoPod is a flexible, portable tripod that comes in purple. Available from the GekkoPodStore for 19.95 euros (roughly $24); the site ships worldwide.

Caption by / Photo by ZBAM Team

The Ninja Loop universal phone strap, cited by CNET's Cheapskate columnist Rick Broida as one of his all-time favorite products, is available in purple for $4.99 from Phone Loops

Caption by / Photo by Phone Loops

Purple up your Galaxy S9-paired Tile Bluetooth trackers with this flowery matte skin from MightySkins. Get a four-pack for $8.99.  

Caption by / Photo by MightySkins

The screenless OtterBox Defender Series case is available in "Purple Nebula" for the Galaxy S9 Plus (pictured) and the Galaxy S9. Available from OtterBox for $59.95 (Galaxy S9 Plus) and $49.95 (Galaxy S9). 

Caption by / Photo by OtterBox

Life-proof your phone with the water-, drop-, dirt- and snow-impervious LifeProof Fre for Galaxy S9 case. Preorders now being taken at LifeProof; get one in purple-y chakra for $89.99.

Caption by / Photo by LifeProof

This case, available in both slim snap-on and tough-case models, is a natural for the lilac Galaxy S9 Plus or Galaxy S9. Get it on Etsy; prices starts at $25.99. 

Caption by / Photo by PepsiCarola/Etsy shop

Skinit's DC Comics-approved Batgirl Comic Pop Galaxy S9 skin is all about the purple. Get it at Skinit for $14.99

Caption by / Photo by Skinit

The compact, five-port ChargeHub X5 USB charger is compatible with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus; in purple, one of its eight available colors, it's complementary, too. Buy it at ChargeHub for $49.99.

Caption by / Photo by Limitless Innovations

The 3,000mAh Mophie Powerstation Mini universal battery packs a punch in eight colors, including purple. Charge it at Mophie for $29.95

Caption by / Photo by Mophie

Send texts and your GPS coordinates from your lilac Galaxy S9 with your purple goTenna Mesh. Available from goTenna; a two-pack, featuring purple and orange goTennas, goes for $179.

Caption by / Photo by goTenna

The Belkin MIXIT 2.0 USB-C-to-Micro-USB Charge Cable is compatible with USB Type-C devices, like the Galaxy S9. Get this color-appropriate cord from Belkin for $19.99

Caption by / Photo by Belkin

The card- and ID-holding Sticky Smart Wallet attaches to your phone, purple or otherwise, but you'll want the "Perfect Purple" version for your lilac Galaxy S9. Available from Sticky Smart Wallet for $5.99.

Caption by / Photo by Sticky Smart Wallet

Not a Northwestern Wildcat fan? Not a problem. PopSockets offers a plethora of designs and colors. But, yes, the Northwestern one would go mighty nicely with your purple Galaxy S9. Get it at the PopSockets College Shop for $15.

Caption by / Photo by PopSockets

Best Buy's purple-hued Insignia brand portable charger will keep your purple Galaxy S9 in the green. So to speak.  

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy

This skin is simply pretty in purple. Get MightySkins' Stained Glass skin for the Galaxy S9 at MightySkins for $8.99.

Caption by / Photo by MightySkins

Lighten up your purple Galaxy S9 with MightySkins' Purple Lightning skin. Available from MightySkins for $8.99.

Caption by / Photo by MightySkins
