Pucker up! ModiFace Mirror tries on makeup for you (pictures)

There are plenty of mirrors at your favorite makeup counter, but you may soon see a smart one. ModiFace is the company behind a mirror that will virtually apply makeup over your reflection.

You'll be able to pick color palettes and apply slider filters to control the level of enhancements onscreen.

Gestures, like puckering your lips, can also change your virtual look.

Our photographer, James, couldn't resist trying it out himself.

Although the ModiFace Mirror isn't on sale in your local shop, get ready to use it -- or something like it -- when it's time to reup your cosmetic supply. Read my hands-on impression here.

Published:
1More's Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

