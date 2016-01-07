Pucker up! ModiFace Mirror tries on makeup for you (pictures)

Esto también se puede leer en español.
There are plenty of mirrors at your favorite makeup counter, but you may soon see a smart one. ModiFace is the company behind a mirror that will virtually apply makeup over your reflection.
You'll be able to pick color palettes and apply slider filters to control the level of enhancements onscreen.
Gestures, like puckering your lips, can also change your virtual look.
Our photographer, James, couldn't resist trying it out himself.
Although the ModiFace Mirror isn't on sale in your local shop, get ready to use it -- or something like it -- when it's time to reup your cosmetic supply. Read my hands-on impression here.