Tim Cook, Yo-Yo Ma and other influencers gather for Time 100 Summit

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019
  • Time 100 summit NYC 2019

Hosted in New York City, this was the first ever Time 100 Summit. Security was heavy due to the various celebrities and political figures in attendance. The morning kicked off with almost an hour of networking over coffee and breakfast.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 21

Attendees were encouraged to try out a VR experience called Space Explorers while waiting for the day's events to kick off.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 21

This immersive VR piece gives you a peek into the International Space Station experience.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 21

A surprise guest was announced at the last minute: Yo-Yo Ma gave a lovely performance for the crowd before the first talk began.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 21

Edward Felsenthal, Editor-in-Chief of Time, welcomes us to the summit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 21

They started strong with an interview with Tim Cook, who spoke candidly regarding his concerns regarding privacy and screen addiction, among other things.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 21

Next up was Jared Kushner, who seemed content to answer and reanswer Brian Bennett's largely Russia and Mueller investigation-focused questions.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 21

Gayle King moderated a panel discussion on women in the workplace with Venture Capitalist Aileen Lee, Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble, and Tyra Banks.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 21

We got to hear from the one and only Jane Goodall, who eloquently answered the inevitable "what can we do about the environment?" question by urging attendees to deeply consider all our small choices in consumerism and lifestyle, including a re-examination of the meat in our diets. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 21

Renowned artist JR was on hand to say a few words about an imaging project he had done for Time, which features all the speakers and many of the other guests. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 21

Hillary Clinton was welcomed by the Time audience with warm and enthusiastic applause.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 21

When asked if she was planning a run for office, she chuckled in the negative.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 21

They spent much of her interview discussing the details of the Mueller report, the Russian election-interference narrative, and the processes of impeachment in her experience.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 21

Next up Martha Stewart interviewed Chef José Andrés, who performs disaster relief meal preparation around the world.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 21

When asked how he solves the problems of getting food into disaster areas, he explained that he finds the US food distributer nearby, calls them and gives them his credit card.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 21

Between speakers I spotted Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, being accosted by other guests eager to introduce themselves.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 21

Tarana Burke, the founder of the Me Too movement gave an interview with Joy Reid about the movement and how it is effecting change.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 21

Next up was Oscar Munoz, President and CEO of United Airlines.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 21

Arianna Huffington then moderated a panel discussion about genetic manipulation featuring Dr. George Church and Dr. Pardis Sabeti of Harvard with Dr. Giuliano Testa from Baylor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 21

Van Jones interviewed Lee Daniels, the Oscar-nominated writer, producer, and director of movies including Monster's Ball and Precious.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 21

The event concluded with an interview with Nancy Pelosi, who emphasized repeatedly that the Mueller report was not conclusive and that it left things in the hands of the Congress.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 21
Now Reading

Tim Cook, Yo-Yo Ma and other influencers gather for Time 100 Summit

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Galaxy Fold: Life with the screen crease, notch and air gap

Galaxy Fold: Life with the screen crease, notch and air gap

by
Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

by
Viral video of chimpanzee scrolling through Instagram hides a sad truth

Viral video of chimpanzee scrolling through Instagram hides a sad truth

by
How to stream and buy Taylor Swift's new single ME!

How to stream and buy Taylor Swift's new single ME!

by
Day 3 of my 59-hour Marvel movie marathon: I'm almost there

Day 3 of my 59-hour Marvel movie marathon: I'm almost there

by