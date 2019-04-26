Tim Cook, Yo-Yo Ma and other influencers gather for Time 100 Summit

Hosted in New York City, this was the first ever Time 100 Summit. Security was heavy due to the various celebrities and political figures in attendance. The morning kicked off with almost an hour of networking over coffee and breakfast.
We got to hear from the one and only Jane Goodall, who eloquently answered the inevitable "what can we do about the environment?" question by urging attendees to deeply consider all our small choices in consumerism and lifestyle, including a re-examination of the meat in our diets.