Portraits shot with the iPhone X

Following our efforts to document the iPhone X's selfie prowess, we switch our attention to portraits. Here we use its Natural Light mode indoors with good lighting in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera.
This cat costume was taken using Stage Light Mono indoors in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.
Studio Light outdoors in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.
Stage Light in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.
Stage Light in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera of the iPhone X.
Contour Light in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.
Stage Light Mono in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.
Contour Light indoors in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.
Stage Light Mono indoors in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.
Studio Light in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.
A Jack Skellington Halloween costume, taken with Studio Light in Portrait mode.