Following our efforts to document the iPhone X's selfie prowess, we switch our attention to portraits. Here we use its Natural Light mode indoors with good lighting in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera.

Read our evolving iPhone X review here.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

This cat costume was taken using Stage Light Mono indoors in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Studio Light outdoors in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Stage Light in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Stage Light in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera of the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Contour Light in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Stage Light Mono in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Contour Light indoors in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Stage Light Mono indoors in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Contour Light indoors in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Studio Light in Portrait Mode, taken with the rear camera on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

A Jack Skellington Halloween costume, taken with Studio Light in Portrait mode.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET
Portraits shot with the iPhone X

Published:
iPhone X: You have questions, we have answers

Razer's gamer phone leaks with big RAM and battery

A closer look at the first 'alien' asteroid to pay us a visit

Harrison Ford convinced Mark Hamill to return to Star Wars

Ford Focus RS gets the world's first electronic handbrake

2018 BMW M3 30 Years American Edition can be yours for $128K

