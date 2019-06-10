In honor of World Ocean Day a pop-up Museum of Plastic has just opened on Saturday June 8 in New York City. The campaign has been produced by Lonely Whale in partnership with HP, Ever & Ever and S'well.
One of the key messages of the campaign is for people to "question how they hydrate." Here we saw stats about the vast numbers of plastic bottles being produced and used once just to transport clean water for sale.
HP just announced the world's first monitor made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, the HP EliteDisplay E2273d Docking Monitor. Each monitor sold contains about the equivalent of three or four recycled 16oz plastic water bottles, spread across 16 different parts of the product.
Ever & Ever is another event sponsor. It's a new bottled water company dedicated to using recycled aluminum for its packaging -- its water is from Montana and filtered with a reverse osmosis process. You can currently buy this water on Amazon for $2 a bottle.