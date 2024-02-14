Polar Bear Cuddles Up To Shrinking Iceberg In Winning Wildlife Photograph

The annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, highlights the joys and sorrows of animals worldwide. This image may seem shocking, but it has a happy ending: the rescued chimpanzee isn't in a zoo but inside an enclosure at the Chimpanzee Conservation Center in the Republic of Guinea. The center houses orphaned chimpanzees that have been rescued from being sold as pets after their mothers were killed for bushmeat. The center rehabilitates the chimpanzees with the aim of releasing them back into the National Park of Upper Niger.