Polar Bear Cuddles Up To Shrinking Iceberg In Winning Wildlife Photograph

London's Natural History Museum honors photographers who take viewers inside animal kingdom.

Gael Cooper
CNET editor Gael Fashingbauer Cooper, a journalist and pop-culture junkie, is co-author of "Whatever Happened to Pudding Pops? The Lost Toys, Tastes and Trends of the '70s and '80s," as well as "The Totally Sweet '90s." She's been a journalist since 1989, working at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, Twin Cities Sidewalk, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and NBC News Digital. She's Gen X in birthdate, word and deed. If Marathon candy bars ever come back, she'll be first in line.
roberto-garcia-roa-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
1 of 25 Roberto Garcia/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Hope

The annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, highlights the joys and sorrows of animals worldwide. This image may seem shocking, but it has a happy ending: the rescued chimpanzee isn't in a zoo but inside an enclosure at the Chimpanzee Conservation Center in the Republic of Guinea. The center houses orphaned chimpanzees that have been rescued from being sold as pets after their mothers were killed for bushmeat. The center rehabilitates the chimpanzees with the aim of releasing them back into the National Park of Upper Niger.

nima-sarikhani-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
2 of 25 Nima Sarikhani/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Ice Bed

This touching image won the top People's Choice award in the Natural History Museum's 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year photography contest. Nima Sarikhani spent three days searching for polar bears to photograph before capturing a young male who found a remaining iceberg, clawed out a bed and drifted off to sleep in Norway's Svalbard archipelago. "Whilst climate change is the biggest challenge we face, I hope that this photograph also inspires hope," Sarikhani said in a statement. "There is still time to fix the mess we have caused."

audun-rikardsen-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year-1
3 of 25 Audun Rikardsen/ Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Aurora Jellies

Moon jellyfish swarm a fjord outside Tromsø in northern Norway, illuminated by the aurora borealis. The photographer sheltered his equipment in a self-made waterproof housing.

daniel-dencescu-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
4 of 25 Daniel Dencescu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Starling Murmuration

Photographer Daniel Denecescu spent hours following starlings performing spellbinding aerial shows, known as murmurations, around the city and suburbs of Rome. He finally caught the moment when the swirling flock formed the shape of a giant bird.

mark-boyd-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
5 of 25 Mark Boyd/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Shared Parenting

In Kenya's Maasai Mara, female lionesses share their cubs with other moms in the pride. Here, two females give a youngster a good grooming after a night of hunting.

andy-parkinson-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
6 of 25 Andy Parkinson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Tender Touch

Two courting mountain hares come together to touch noses in the Monadhliath Mountains in Scotland.

axel-gomille-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
7 of 25 Axel Gomille/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A Rare Sight

Summer greens and blues provide the perfect backdrop for the chestnut tones of the Ethiopian wolf's coat in this serene image taken in Ethiopia's Bale Mountains National Park. This is the rarest species of wild dog in the world, and there are only a few hundred left.

ayala-fishaimer-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
8 of 25 Ayala Fishaimer/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Tough Negotiation

Standing on a rock in the Judean Foothills of Israel, a red fox cub locks eyes with the shrew it had thrown up in the air moments earlier. 

brent-stirton-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
9 of 25 Brent Stirton/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Bull in a Garbage Dump

A bull elephant kicks over garbage as it scavenges for rotten vegetables and fruit at a dump in Tissamaharama, Sri Lanka. Male elephants come here not only for the rubbish but also for nearby crops. The scar from a gunshot wound on the upper part of this elephant's left front leg and another wound high on its back indicate he's an insistent crop raider.

britta-jaschinski-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
10 of 25 Britta Jaschinski/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Fashion Victims

These coats, made from the skins of some of the most endangered big cats, were confiscated by European customs officers and held for forensic tests before being used for educational events. On average, the fur industry uses 12 animals to make one coat.

charles-davis-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
11 of 25 Charles Davis/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Duckling Huddle

A wood duck and its brood are caught in a late spring snowstorm in Smiggin Holes, New South Wales, Australia. Thanks to the La Niña effect, the ducklings exited their nest into a frozen world rather than the warmer temperatures they are used to and quickly became lost in a snowstorm as their mother frantically tried to lead them to open water. 

claire-waring-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
12 of 25 Claire Waring/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Rubbish Drinks

A Celebes crested macaque investigates the contents of a plastic bottle from a pile ready for recycling on a beach at the edge of Tangkoko Batuangus Nature Reserve, Indonesia. The macaques have learned that these bottles contain liquid and that the colored bottles often have sweet liquid, their preference. They are often seen chewing off the caps to reach the contents.

deena-sveinsson-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
13 of 25 Deena Sveinsson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Snowshoes

A snowshoe hare pulls its large back feet up to its head to make the next big hop across the soft, deep snow in the forests of the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. Its large feet prevent the hare from sinking into the deep, soft snow, acting like snowshoes and giving the species its wintery name.

dvir-barkay-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
14 of 25 Dvir Barkay/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Homecoming

A pygmy round-eared bat in the lowland forests of Costa Rica returns to its termite-nest home as two well-camouflaged family members peek out.

frank-deschandol-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
15 of 25 Frank Deschandol/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Incoming Cuckoo Wasp

Near Montpellier, France, a cuckoo wasp is captured mid-air trying to enter a mason bee's clay burrow as a smaller cuckoo wasp cleans its wings below. 

gerald-hinde-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
16 of 25 Gerald Hinde/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Curiosity

Under the watchful eye of its mother in South Africa's Greater Kruger National Park, a curious lion cub walks toward the photographer, who was watching from a vehicle. 

hermann-hirsch-and-jan-lessman-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
17 of 25 Hermann Hirsch and Jan Lessman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Swallow Over Meadow

Positioning their camera among cornflowers in Eastern Germany, the photographers watched as the swallows continuously flew low over the meadow, catching insects on the wing. Using a remote control, they took this picture as one of the swallows flew over the camera. 

john-e-marriott-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
18 of 25 John E. Marriott/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Looking At Me, Looking At You

A grizzly bear rises up on its hind legs and glances toward the photographer before returning to fish for salmon in the Chilko River in British Columbia, Canada. 

karim-iliya-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
19 of 25 Karim Iliya/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Missed Sip of Milk

A humpback whale calf misses some of its mother's milk, which drifts and swirls in the currents off the coast of Rurutu, French Polynesia.  

marco-gaiotti-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
20 of 25 Marco Gaiotti/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Grassland Geladas

A gelada monkey suckles its baby alongside a companion at the edge of a plateau in the Simien Mountains of Ethiopia. 

matt-maran-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
21 of 25 Matt Maran/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Opportunity Fox

A young male red fox takes advantage of a bin stacked high with rubbish before collection day on a street in London. The photographer watched as, over time, the fox learned the best time to climb into the box, when the rubbish was piled high and any discarded food that rested on top was easy to get.

ofer-levy-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
22 of 25 Ofer Levy/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Neighborhood Dispute

A mudskipper fiercely defends its territory from a trespassing crab in Roebuck Bay, Australia.

cstefan-christmann-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
23 of 25 Stefan Christmann/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Troublemaker

An Adélie penguin approaches an emperor penguin and its chick during feeding time in Antarctica's Atka Bay. If the chance arises, Adélie penguins will try to cause the emperor adult or chick to drop its food while the chick is being fed, snatching any that falls to the ground. 

tzahi-finkelstein-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
24 of 25 Tzahi Finkelstein/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Happy Turtle

A Balkan pond turtle shares a moment with a northern banded groundling dragonfly in Israel's Jezreel Valley. Photographer Tzahi Finkelstein was photographing shore birds when this unexpected interaction occurred.

uge-fuertes-sanz-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
25 of 25 Uge Fuertes/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Autumn Glow

A painting-like composition of bulrushes and quaking aspens is framed in a small corner of the Cabriel River in the Sierra de Albarracín Mountains, Spain. 

