CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Plastics live forever -- as art

Chad Moore, an artist who lives in Oakland, California, uses reclaimed plastic to examine consumerism through sculpture.

Chad Moore plastic sculpture
1 of 10
Chad Moore

Chad Moore, an artist who lives in Oakland, California, uses the plastic we come across every day in order to examine consumerism through sculpture.

According to an artist statement from Moore:

"The impetus for some of these pieces springs from the debris found in San Francisco, a result of homelessness and mental illness, as well as a physical manifestation of the failures of consumerism for the individual. On a macro level, this series addresses the fusion of our detritus with the natural world and the food chain, such as the Pacific Garbage Patch or plastics that are consumed and digested by birds and marine life."

This is Marbled Iceberg #1 from 2015 is composed of a "speaker stand, plastic bags, foam peanuts, bubble wrap, plastic baskets, metal door threshhold plate, telephone cables, audio cables and metal wire."

Chad Moore plastic sculpture
2 of 10
Chad Moore

Moore's mother worked at Walmart. He recalls the chaos tied to consumerism, particularly Black Friday sales sprees.

"My mother...told stories of fights that broke out during Black Friday sales. Grown-ups fighting like children over discount merchandise. Often the sheriff's department needed to intervene."

Asherah (The Fertility Goddess) from 2019 is composed of "baby formula bottles, fertilizer bottles, saw horse, metal wire and zip ties."

Chad Moore plastic sculpture
3 of 10
Chad Moore

"These stories seemed outrageous, almost unbelievable, but were true and, in a way, sum up my interest in human consumption. Particularly the consumption of fast-moving consumer goods that are purchased often, used quickly, are relatively cheap and sold in volume," according to Moore.

Marbled Iceberg #2 from 2016 is composed of a "metal pole, metal wire, fan parts, plastic bags, various plastic packaging, garden hose and nylon rope."

Chad Moore plastic sculpture
4 of 10
Chad Moore

Moore uses the objects that people either recycle or throw away. 

"In my work, I address questions about consumerism through sculptures and installations created with the leftover packaging of consumables and related materials of all types -- plastic shopping bags, shampoo and water bottles, various cords, cable and tubing, etc. I make a wire framework and attach the materials on top of one another," he writes.

Chad Moore plastic sculpture
5 of 10
Chad Moore

Here are more of his sculptures.

Chad Moore plastic sculpture
6 of 10
Chad Moore
Chad Moore plastic sculpture
7 of 10
Chad Moore
Chad Moore plastic sculpture
8 of 10
Chad Moore
Chad Moore plastic sculpture
9 of 10
Chad Moore
Chad Moore plastic sculpture
10 of 10
Chad Moore

More Galleries

35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

70 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
32 amazing photos of solar eclipses (pictures)

32 amazing photos of solar eclipses (pictures)

33 Photos
11 ways to make your Wi-Fi faster

11 ways to make your Wi-Fi faster

12 Photos
21 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

21 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

21 Photos