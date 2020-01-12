The biggest marijuana dispensary in the world just got even bigger

CNET también está disponible en español.
With a total of 115,000 square feet of space, Planet 13 is the largest marijuana dispensary in the world.
Planet 13 loves showy tech! Check out this screen in the floor in the entryway, just past the check-in desks.
If you walk further down the hallway, you can look through a glass wall and watch edibles being made. This touchscreen kiosk offers information about all the brands and products.
When the Dreamland brand sign is blinking, that means chocolates are coming out on the conveyor belt. Reminds me of Krispy Kreme's "Hot Fresh" signs!
This "Turpinator" is on display further down the hallway. It's the first equipment used by Planet 13 to pull oils out of cannabis for the dispensary's vape oils and edible products.
Here you can see a worker cleaning out the gummy molds.
Some guests won't care, but some will get a huge kick out of seeing how things are made.
This old VW van is a photo-op that seems to have gone awry. People pressed a button to make it look smoke-filled for their selfies. But they did it so much that the whole lobby area would get hazy.
A few months ago, Planet 13 opened up the new "entertainment facilities" just across the main hall from the store itself. The restaurant features pizza, beer and other munchies.
An adjacent bar serves cannabis-infused beverages as well. Planet 13 is open 24 hours a day.
Inside the dispensary itself there's a huge decorative screen hanging from the ceiling.
Every hour on the hour a set of custom drone-balloons fly above the dispensary in a choreographed drone-dance set to music. The performance is managed by way of a system of 16 infrared cameras placed around the ceiling.
These drone-balloons light up and change color, and they're propelled by a set of tiny fans. They were custom created for Planet 13 by Airstage in Germany.
Known as "the drone guy," this staff member's job is to run a butterfly drone over the lobby at half-past the hour throughout the day.
With wings that flap, this custom designed drone is pretty charming.
This model was also custom created by Airstage, and Planet 13 is looking into selling miniature versions of the drone in the future.
The butterfly drone is extremely light and was made with 3D-printing technology.
The butterfly is controlled with this remote. The instructions are in German!
The new Pax Era Pro is an attempt to manage consumer fears about the dangers of vaping, and this model offers more tracking for batch and testing information on any pod of oil you attach.
The Dosist was also pointed out to me as being pretty impressive technology. It can start out a user with lower doses and has various settings controlled through an app.