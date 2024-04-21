X

Pixel Perfection: A Rare Look at How Google Tests the Pixel's Cameras

We go behind the lenses that power millions of photos to explore Google's exclusive camera workshops.

James Martin
James Martin is the Managing Editor of Photography at CNET. His photos capture technology's impact on society - from the widening wealth gap in San Francisco, to the European refugee crisis and Rwanda's efforts to improve health care. From the technology pioneers of Google and Facebook, photographing Apple's Steve Jobs and Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai, to the most groundbreaking launches at Apple and NASA, his is a dream job for any documentary photography and journalist with a love for technology. Exhibited widely, syndicated and reprinted thousands of times over the years, James follows the people and places behind the technology changing our world, bringing their stories and ideas to life.
See full bio
James Martin
Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
1 of 13 James Martin/CNET

Lit only by the light of a flickering candle, we sit down with the Pixel camera team's product managers and engineering technicians in a cafe without windows, that doesn't serve coffee, and has no customers.

This is Google's secret Pixel camera lab. 

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
2 of 13 James Martin/CNET

Here, with the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro mounted side by side, Google tests videos and photos. Comparing the newest flagship device against the previous one lets Google consider the improvements it's made to video recording and photography.

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
3 of 13 James Martin/CNET

From left: Pixel camera product managers Kenny Sulaimon and Kevin Fu; Alex Marconi, Google communications manager; Isaac Reynolds, group product manager for Pixel Camera; and engineering technicians Alexander Tat and Jesse Barbon. They're standing inside Google's camera lab in Mountain View, California.

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
4 of 13 James Martin/CNET

The lab is set up to test Google Pixel phone cameras in settings that mimic what you'd find in the real world. This living room and kitchen is complete with lighting environments and patterns that users may encounter when shooting indoors -- all designed to improve the quality of photos and video on the Pixel cameras.

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
5 of 13 James Martin/CNET

There are even fuzzy little (fake) pets!

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
6 of 13 James Martin/CNET

CNET's Lexy Savvides lounges next to the Google lab's in-house mannequin.

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
7 of 13 James Martin/CNET

Isaac Reynolds, group product manager for Pixel Camera, sits down with CNET's Lexy Savvides to discuss the changes the Pixel 8 Pro has gone through to improve the camera systems.

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
8 of 13 James Martin/CNET

The facade of the cafe set, inside Google's camera test lab.

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
9 of 13 James Martin/CNET

The dimly lit cafe is meant to replicate low-light conditions that photographers might encounter in the real world.

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
10 of 13 James Martin/CNET

Lit by candlelight, this environment gives the Pixel camera team the chance to measure photo and video performance in low-light and real-world conditions.

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
11 of 13 James Martin/CNET

Google's Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro, mounted side by side on a rig used for testing at the camera lab in Mountain View, California.

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
12 of 13 James Martin/CNET

Engineering technician Jesse Barbon works inside the faux cafe at the Google camera lab, shooting side-by-side video with the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro.

Inside the Pixel camera lab at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
13 of 13 James Martin/CNET

With an array of colors and patterns inside the dimly lit cafe, Google tests and compares the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro.

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos