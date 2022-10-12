Pixel 7 Pro: Subtle Tweaks Improve Google's Best Phone

The $899 (£849, AU$1,299) Pixel 7 Pro takes the winning formula that debuted with last year's Pixel 6 Pro and evolves it. What results isn't a drastic design overhaul like last year's phone was from the Pixel 5, but a series of small tweaks that make a superb phone even better.
The phone features improved cameras, a design tweak that adds an aluminum strip to the back of the phone and new features powered by the phone's Tensor G2 processor.
It's IP68 rated for water- and dust-resistance, so spilled drinks are no concern.
The Pixel 7 Pro's 50-megapixel main camera takes stunning photos, with beautiful dynamic range and vivid colors. It's grouped up with a dedicated 48-megapixel telephoto lens that's exclusive to the Pro, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
The Pixel 7 Pro is seen here with the Pixel Watch.
There's no question it's a big phone, which is great if you love big-screen gaming or watching a lot of videos on the move.
The display measures 6.7-inches and has a 3,120x1,440-pixel resolution -- exactly the same as the 6 Pro.
The Pixel 7 Pro's $899 price undercuts the $1,199 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (left) and the $999 iPhone 14 Pro.
The Pixel 7 (left) is $300 cheaper than the 7 Pro. While both phones have the same software, the 7 Pro's larger screen and 48-megapixel telephoto camera are key hardware differences.
Google has continued to make a variety of AI improvements to the camera software too, with updates to its Real Tone algorithm for better capture of darker skin tones.
The Pixel 7 Pro's battery life however is one area where the phone could get better, but it'll still comfortably get through a day of mixed use.
Both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 run on the second generation of Tensor G2, Google's homemade processor. It was a bold move for Google to create its own chip from scratch, rather than use one from the likes of Qualcomm, but in practice it makes little difference to your experience using the phone on a day-to-day basis.
Even though both Pixel phones are identical on the software side, the 7 Pro's hardware exclusives make it just as deserving of carrying that "flagship" status alongside the best from Apple and Samsung.
