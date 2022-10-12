X
Pixel 7 Pro: Subtle Tweaks Improve Google's Best Phone

The Pixel 7 Pro phone makes several small improvements over the 6 Pro.

Andrew Lanxon
Andrew Lanxon
Andrew Lanxon headshot

Andrew Lanxon


Google Pixel 7 Pro with lighting in background and foreground
1 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The $899 (£849, AU$1,299) Pixel 7 Pro takes the winning formula that debuted with last year's Pixel 6 Pro and evolves it. What results isn't a drastic design overhaul like last year's phone was from the Pixel 5, but a series of small tweaks that make a superb phone even better.

Pixel 7 Pro in a rounded archway
2 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone features improved cameras, a design tweak that adds an aluminum strip to the back of the phone and new features powered by the phone's Tensor G2 processor.

Pixel 7 Pro in a hand
3 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's IP68 rated for water- and dust-resistance, so spilled drinks are no concern. 

Pixel 7 Pro closeup on cameras
4 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Pixel 7 Pro's 50-megapixel main camera takes stunning photos, with beautiful dynamic range and vivid colors. It's grouped up with a dedicated 48-megapixel telephoto lens that's exclusive to the Pro, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Pixel 7 Pro with Pixel Watch
5 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Pixel 7 Pro is seen here with the Pixel Watch.

Pixel 7 Pro standing vertically up
6 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There's no question it's a big phone, which is great if you love big-screen gaming or watching a lot of videos on the move.

Pixel 7 Pro with Android 13
7 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The display measures 6.7-inches and has a 3,120x1,440-pixel resolution -- exactly the same as the 6 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro.
8 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Pixel 7 Pro's $899 price undercuts the $1,199 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (left) and the $999 iPhone 14 Pro.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
9 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Pixel 7 (left) is $300 cheaper than the 7 Pro. While both phones have the same software, the 7 Pro's larger screen and 48-megapixel telephoto camera are key hardware differences.

Pixel 7 Pro with coffee
10 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Google has continued to make a variety of AI improvements to the camera software too, with updates to its Real Tone algorithm for better capture of darker skin tones. 

Pixel 7 Pro with app menu
11 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Pixel 7 Pro's battery life however is one area where the phone could get better, but it'll still comfortably get through a day of mixed use.

Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7
12 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 run on the second generation of Tensor G2, Google's homemade processor. It was a bold move for Google to create its own chip from scratch, rather than use one from the likes of Qualcomm, but in practice it makes little difference to your experience using the phone on a day-to-day basis.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro
13 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Even though both Pixel phones are identical on the software side, the 7 Pro's hardware exclusives make it just as deserving of carrying that "flagship" status alongside the best from Apple and Samsung.

Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7
14 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Keep scrolling the gallery for more images of the Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7
15 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET
Pixel 7 Pro with coffee
16 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET
Pixel 7 Pro camera settings
17 of 19 Andrew Lanxon/CNET
Pixel 7 Pro camera bar
18 of 19 James Martin/CNET
Pixel 7 Pro
19 of 19 James Martin/CNET

