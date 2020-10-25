Photos shot on iPhone 12 Pro around Lake Tahoe

We're taking the new iPhone 12 Pro out to Lake Tahoe to play with the camera. Using the three lenses and the software upgrades, let's see what this camera can do! Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.
2
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Stand-up paddle boarding in the crystal clear emerald waters of Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's wide lens.
3
of
28
James Martin/CNET
An above-and-below underwater shot of Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.
4
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Kayaking in the crystal clear emerald waters of Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's wide lens. Notice the incredible detail in the rocks and the wide range of tones, from the sunlit rocks to the shadows five feet underwater.
5
of
28
James Martin/CNET
An underwater view of a stand-up paddle board in the emerald waters of Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.
6
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Pets love the lake too! Secret Cove in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens.
7
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Kayakers paddle out to Bonsai Rock on Lake Tahoe's eastern shore in Nevada, shot on the iPhone 12 Pro with the new f/1.6 wide (26 mm) lens.
8
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Kayaking in the crystal clear emerald waters of Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens.
9
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Stand-up paddle boarding in the clear blue waters of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens.
10
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe, California, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens at sunset.
11
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe, California, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens before sunrise.
12
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe, California, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens before sunrise. Even without the Night Mode ability on the telephoto lens, Apple's Smart HDR 3 and Deep Fusion do a great job rendering a wide range of tones, and reducing noise in the darkest parts of the image.
13
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Sunset from Sand Harbor Point in Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens.
14
of
28
James Martin/CNET
A couple enjoys sunset at Sand Harbor Beach in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, photographed with the iPhone 12 Pro telephoto lens in Portrait Mode.
15
of
28
James Martin/CNET
A photographer shoots Fannette Island in Emerald Bay at sunrise, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens in Portrait Mode.
16
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Secret Cove in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.
17
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Beautiful fall colors at Secret Cove in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.
18
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Beautiful emerald waters and blue skies at Secret Cove in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens. Notice the excellent detail in the shadowed tree and rocks in the foreground.
19
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Beautiful emerald waters at Secret Cove in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens. Incredibly, the bright sun sparkles on the water while the shadows of the underwater rocks are well exposed.
20
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Along the east shore of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens. Notice the well-exposed wide tonal range and detail, from the shadows of the foreground rocks to the bright skies and distant mountaintops.
21
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Beautiful clear waters and blue skies at Bonsai Rock in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.
22
of
28
James Martin/CNET
A beautiful sunset at Sand Point in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens. Notice the detail in the wide tonal range, from the bright sun to the foreground rocks.
23
of
28
James Martin/CNET
The sun has fallen behind the mountains to the west. Shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.
24
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe, California, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens at sunrise.
25
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens using the Long Exposure feature inside the Apple Photos app to apply a motion blur to the moving waters, creating a silky smooth image.
26
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Sand Point in Nevada along Lake Tahoe's east shore, shot on the iPhone 12 Pro with a 30 second Night Mode exposure using the ultrawide lens at 6:57, about 45 minutes after the sun had set. Basic edits were made in the Apple Photos mobile app.
27
of
28
James Martin/CNET
A postsunset twilight image shot on the iPhone 12 Pro with a 30 second Night Mode exposure.
28
of
28
James Martin/CNET
Emerald Bay State Park shot on the iPhone 12 Pro with a 30-second Night Mode exposure using the wide lens at 7:13, one hour after the sun had set.
Discuss: Photos shot on iPhone 12 Pro around Lake Tahoe
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.