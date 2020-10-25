CNET también está disponible en español.

Photos shot on iPhone 12 Pro around Lake Tahoe

A day around the lake using the three lenses on Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro, and the software updates.

We're taking the new iPhone 12 Pro out to Lake Tahoe to play with the camera. Using the three lenses and the software upgrades, let's see what this camera can do! Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.

Stand-up paddle boarding in the crystal clear emerald waters of Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's wide lens.

An above-and-below underwater shot of Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.

Kayaking in the crystal clear emerald waters of Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's wide lens. Notice the incredible detail in the rocks and the wide range of tones, from the sunlit rocks to the shadows five feet underwater.

An underwater view of a stand-up paddle board in the emerald waters of Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.

Pets love the lake too! Secret Cove in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens.

Kayakers paddle out to Bonsai Rock on Lake Tahoe's eastern shore in Nevada, shot on the iPhone 12 Pro with the new f/1.6 wide (26 mm) lens.

Kayaking in the crystal clear emerald waters of Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens.

Stand-up paddle boarding in the clear blue waters of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens.

Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe, California, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens at sunset.

Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe, California, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens before sunrise. 

Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe, California, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens before sunrise. Even without the Night Mode ability on the telephoto lens, Apple's Smart HDR 3 and Deep Fusion do a great job rendering a wide range of tones, and reducing noise in the darkest parts of the image.

Sunset from Sand Harbor Point in Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens.

A couple enjoys sunset at Sand Harbor Beach in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, photographed with the iPhone 12 Pro telephoto lens in Portrait Mode.

A photographer shoots Fannette Island in Emerald Bay at sunrise, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens in Portrait Mode.

Secret Cove in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.

Beautiful fall colors at Secret Cove in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.

Beautiful emerald waters and blue skies at Secret Cove in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens. Notice the excellent detail in the shadowed tree and rocks in the foreground.

Beautiful emerald waters at Secret Cove in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens. Incredibly, the bright sun sparkles on the water while the shadows of the underwater rocks are well exposed.

Along the east shore of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens. Notice the well-exposed wide tonal range and detail, from the shadows of the foreground rocks to the bright skies and distant mountaintops. 

Beautiful clear waters and blue skies at Bonsai Rock in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens. 

A beautiful sunset at Sand Point in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens. Notice the detail in the wide tonal range, from the bright sun to the foreground rocks. 

The sun has fallen behind the mountains to the west. Shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens.

Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe, California, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens at sunrise. 

Lake Tahoe, Nevada, shot with the iPhone 12 Pro's ultrawide lens using the Long Exposure feature inside the Apple Photos app to apply a motion blur to the moving waters, creating a silky smooth image.

Sand Point in Nevada along Lake Tahoe's east shore, shot on the iPhone 12 Pro with a 30 second Night Mode exposure using the ultrawide lens at 6:57, about 45 minutes after the sun had set. Basic edits were made in the Apple Photos mobile app.

A postsunset twilight image shot on the iPhone 12 Pro with a 30 second Night Mode exposure.

Emerald Bay State Park shot on the iPhone 12 Pro with a 30-second Night Mode exposure using the wide lens at 7:13, one hour after the sun had set.  

