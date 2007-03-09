CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
For being so thin, the FY800's body feels fairly rigid, thanks to the anodized aluminum casing. That USB port cover, however, is begging for you to break it off.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The FY800's dedicated recording button right up front makes taking voice memos a breeze.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The controls are solid and usable on the FY800, even if some of their hidden functions can sometimes be hard to remember.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The design doesn't break any new ground.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The SD card expansion feature is a great way to beef-up storage. The flimsy door on the slot is not so great.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
It could have gone in my change pocket, now that I think about it.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
There is a lot of clutter for such a small screen. There are display preferences to help you optimize some of what gets displayed.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
1 of 7
|

Photos: MPIO FY 800

Updated:
Up Next
Best sites to buy MP3 music
11

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by