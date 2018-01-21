Amazon Go is a 1,800-square-foot convenience store, built at the street-level entrance of the company's Day 1 high-rise headquarters. It uses deep-learning algorithms and computer-vision-enabled cameras to let people grab what they want and walk out.
The biggest feature of the Amazon Go is the fact there are no cashiers. When you arrive, you scan the Amazon Go app on your phone at a turnstile to register your presence and enter the store. After that, everything you pick up is automatically tracked by the store's cameras and charged to your Amazon account when you walk out. It all happens without having to check in with a store employee or physically make a payment.
The first thing you see when you walk into the Amazon Go store are ready-to-eat meals. Pasta salads, lettuce salads, wraps and sandwiches line the tall shelves, making it easy for someone to dash in, grab food and run back out.
Amazon employees in bright orange shirts restock items, making sure the store never runs out of popular selections. Amazon has said it employs the same number of people at Amazon Go as you'd find at a comparably-sized convenience store. Instead of cashiers, Amazon has more people restocking shelves and preparing meals.
The only time you have to interact with an actual person in the Amazon Go store is if you want to buy alcohol. Amazon will have an employee in that section at all times to check your ID. After that, you're free to take anything from the section, just as you would from other parts of the store.