Amazon Go

Downtown Seattle

Just Walk Out

Cashier-free shopping

Amazon Go app

Scanning to enter

Busy lunchtime

Grab and go

Workers in orange

More convenience

Amazon Meal Kits

Wine and beer

Discover

Lots of shopping

Digital receipts

Just Walk Out Shopping

Amazon swag

Monday to Friday

In and out

No longer employees only

No lines, no checkout

Easy returns

Removing charges

Seattle HQ

Amazon Go is a 1,800-square-foot convenience store, built at the street-level entrance of the company's Day 1 high-rise headquarters. It uses deep-learning algorithms and computer-vision-enabled cameras to let people grab what they want and walk out.

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

The Amazon Go store has been open to Amazon employees for a year. It opens to the public Jan. 22. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

The new Amazon Go store in Seattle uses what the company calls "Just Walk Out" technology. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

The biggest feature of the Amazon Go is the fact there are no cashiers. When you arrive, you scan the Amazon Go app on your phone at a turnstile to register your presence and enter the store. After that, everything you pick up is automatically tracked by the store's cameras and charged to your Amazon account when you walk out. It all happens without having to check in with a store employee or physically make a payment. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

When you log into the Amazon Go app with your Amazon account, you're shown a QR code that you scan on the turnstiles to enter the store. CNET's dummy device from Amazon was in the name "Mike."

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

You scan the QR code from the Amazon Go app to enter the store. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

The Amazon Go store was filled with Amazon employees in the last days leading up to the public opening. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

The first thing you see when you walk into the Amazon Go store are ready-to-eat meals. Pasta salads, lettuce salads, wraps and sandwiches line the tall shelves, making it easy for someone to dash in, grab food and run back out. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

Amazon employees in bright orange shirts restock items, making sure the store never runs out of popular selections. Amazon has said it employs the same number of people at Amazon Go as you'd find at a comparably-sized convenience store. Instead of cashiers, Amazon has more people restocking shelves and preparing meals.

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

As you walk farther into the Amazon Go store, you see general baking supplies and other items to take home if you don't have time to go to a full grocery store. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

Amazon sells its meal kits in the Amazon Go store. These come with all of the ingredients necessary to cook a meal for two people. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

The only time you have to interact with an actual person in the Amazon Go store is if you want to buy alcohol. Amazon will have an employee in that section at all times to check your ID. After that, you're free to take anything from the section, just as you would from other parts of the store. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

The Amazon Go app features different sections like "Discover" to show you what's in stock that day. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

You can see a list of your purchases in the Amazon Go app. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

You get receipts for your purchases in the Amazon Go app, showing exactly what you bought and how much it cost. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

Amazon's Just Walk Out technology lets you shop without having to interact with a cashier. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

Amazon sells Amazon-branded swag, including water bottles, at its new store. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

Amazon Go in Seattle will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT from Monday to Friday. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

Gianna Puerini, vice president of Amazon Go, says the company's "plan from the beginning was ... what can we do so you could walk into the place, take anything you want and leave."

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

The Amazon Go has been open for Amazon employees for the past year. During CNET's visit over lunchtime, the store was bustling with employees streaming in and out.

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

Amazon Go opens the door to the prospect that you may never have to wait at a cashier line again. The store may also help kill off self-checkout machines.

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

Amazon makes disputes easy. You swipe left on a charge listed on your receipt in the Amazon Go app to remove it. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

To remove a charge from your account in the Amazon Go app, you have to explain why -- such as that the quality was not as expected or you didn't take the item. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET

The Amazon Go store is located on the corner of the company's Seattle headquarters. 

Caption by / Photo by Shara Tibken/CNET
A look inside the cashierless Amazon Go store

