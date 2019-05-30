Both the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10E cost $750. They offer many of the same features as their more pricing siblings -- the iPhone XS and Galaxy S10. One place Samsung and Apple did make some sacrifices is with the rear camera. The following photos were taken with each phone for you to compare.
Here are a couple shots I took of a Star Wars Stormtrooper costume at LucasArts. The photos from both phones are similar. But notice the black armor around the shoulder. The iPhone XR photo has more detail and sharpness.
The Galaxy S10E with that dual aperture and a scene optimizer called Bright Night that creates a slightly better photo. I can see the labels on the bottles because they are stationary. But nearly any movement is a blur.
Neither of these phones have a dedicated Night Sight or Night Mode like the Pixel 3 or Huawei P30 Pro. Here's a shot of an intersection outside Oracle Park. The iPhone XR's photo is darker and has more contrast.