CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • iphone-xr-samsung-galaxy-s10e-cameras-2
  • bart-exit-iphone-xr
  • bart-exit-galaxy-s10e
  • bart-exit-wide-galaxy-s10e
  • chocolate-cake-galaxy-s10e
  • chocolate-cake-wide-galaxy-s10e
  • cablecar-wide-galaxy-s10ejpg
  • giants-game-night-wide-galaxy-s10e
  • k2so-wide-galaxy-s10e
  • wide-palm-trees-galaxy-s10e
  • alamo-theater-wide-galaxy-s10e
  • saleforce-wide-galaxy-s10e
  • ferry-building-people-wide-galaxy-s10e
  • palm-trees-upward-galaxy-s10e
  • stella-reflection-iphone-xr
  • stella-reflection-2-galaxy-s10e
  • cablecar-1-iphone-xr
  • cablecar-1-galaxy-s10e
  • couple-iphone-xr
  • couple-galaxy-s10e
  • grounds-iphone-xr
  • grounds-galaxy-s10e
  • people-at-table-iphone-xr
  • people-at-table-galaxy-s10e
  • stormtrooper-iphone-xr
  • stormtrooper-galaxy-s10e
  • darth-vader-iphone-xr
  • darth-vader-galaxy-s10e
  • bobba-fett-iphone-xr
  • bobba-fett-galaxy-s10e
  • tmnt-raphael-head-on-iphone-xr
  • tmnt-raphael-head-on-galaxy-s10e
  • field-hdr-iphone-xr
  • field-hdr-galaxy-s10e
  • yoda-original-iphone-xr
  • yoda-boosted-shadowsiphone-xr
  • yoda-original-galaxy-s10e
  • yoda-boosted-shadows-galaxy-s10e
  • ferry-building-people-iphone-xr
  • ferry-building-people-galaxy-s10e
  • alamo-bar-iphone-xr
  • alamo-bar-galaxy-s10e
  • night-stadium-iphone-xr
  • night-stadium-galaxy-s10e
  • peanuts-flash-iphone-xr
  • peanuts-flash-galaxy-s10e
  • portrait-k2s0-select-color-galaxy-s10e
  • portrait-mode-becca-phone-xr
  • portrait-mode-becca-galaxy-s10e
  • portrait-mode-lynn-iphone-xr
  • portrait-mode-lynn-galaxy-s10e
  • portrait-mode-sarah-galaxy-s10e
  • sarah-and-patrick-selfie-iphone-xr
  • sarah-and-patrick-selfie-galaxy-s10e
  • solo-selfie-iphone-xr
  • solo-selfie-galaxy-s10e
  • selfie-portrait-becca-iphone-xr
  • selfie-portrait-becca-galaxy-s10e
  • cappucino-galaxy-s10e

iPhone XR vs. Galaxy S10E camera compare

Both the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10E cost $750. They offer many of the same features as their more pricing siblings -- the iPhone XS and Galaxy S10. One place Samsung and Apple did make some sacrifices is with the rear camera. The following photos were taken with each phone for you to compare.

Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 59

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR has a single rear camera. It's the same wide-angle main camera from the iPhone XS and XS Max which is what I took this photo with.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
2
of 59

Galaxy S10E

The Galaxy S10E inherits two of the three rear cameras from the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. It gets a wide-angle main camera with dual aperture. This photo was taken with that main camera.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
3
of 59

Galaxy S10E

But the Galaxy S10E also gets this bonkers fun ultra wide-angle camera which took this snap.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
4
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Here's a chocolate cake taken with the S10E's main camera.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
5
of 59

Galaxy S10E

And here's the same cake taken with the ultra wide-angle camera.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
6
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Im fact I became enamored with how the ultra wide-angle camera changed the perspective. I like how it distorted a scene. These next eight photos were all taken with the S10E's ultra wide-angle lens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
7
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Taken with the Galaxy S10E ultra wide-angle lens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
8
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Taken with the Galaxy S10E ultra wide-angle lens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
9
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Taken with the Galaxy S10E ultra wide-angle lens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
10
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Taken with the Galaxy S10E ultra wide-angle lens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
11
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Taken with the Galaxy S10E ultra wide-angle lens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
12
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Taken with the Galaxy S10E ultra wide-angle lens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
13
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Taken with the Galaxy S10E ultra wide-angle lens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
14
of 59

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR captures better detail and dynamic range than the Galaxy S10E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
15
of 59

Galaxy S10E

It's not to say the Galaxy S10E takes soft photos. They're just not as razor sharp -- and that's OK.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
16
of 59

iPhone XR

This is a great example of Apple's Smart HDR nailing a photo.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
17
of 59

Galaxy S10E

The Galaxy S10E with its scene optimizations does a fantastic job here. The biggest differences I notice between this photo and the one taken by the iPhone XR is brightness.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
18
of 59

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR photo of a couple in a streetcar.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
19
of 59

Galaxy S10E

And here's the Galaxy S10E version -- which is brighter but doesn't lose highlights.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
20
of 59

iPhone XR

This iPhone XR photo of espresso grounds shows off how good the phone is at capturing detail.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
21
of 59

Galaxy S10E

The Galaxy S10E shot looks good. When I zoom in I can see a lot of sharpening going on which lack the punch of the iPhone XR photo.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
22
of 59

iPhone XR

This was taken in mixed lighting. The iPhone XR's noise correction is apparent in the skin and details of people at the table. Though the detail in the menu in the background is impressive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
23
of 59

Galaxy S10E

The noise correction from the Galaxy S10E is a little more aggressive than the iPhone XR. The detail on the menu is basically a soft blur.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
24
of 59

iPhone XR

Here are a couple shots I took of a Star Wars Stormtrooper costume at LucasArts. The photos from both phones are similar. But notice the black armor around the shoulder. The iPhone XR photo has more detail and sharpness.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
25
of 59

Galaxy S10E

The Galaxy S10E version looks softer.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
26
of 59

iPhone XR

The next six photos are some more character statues from LucasArts. Darth Vader taken with the iPhone XR.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
27
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Darth Vader taken with the Galaxy S10E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
28
of 59

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR's photo of Boba Fett.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
29
of 59

Galaxy S10E

The Galaxy S10E's photo of Boba Fett.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
30
of 59

iPhone XR

A photo of Raphael taken with the iPhone XR.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
31
of 59

Galaxy S10E

A photo of Raphael taken with the Galaxy S10E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
32
of 59

iPhone XR

Sometimes with blue and green colors looked off from the iPhone XR's Smart HDR. Notice the color of the grass.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
33
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Here's the Galaxy S10E's shot of the same moment and this is how the grass looked in-person.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
34
of 59

iPhone XR

As someone who does a quick edit on most of the pictures I post, I took a hand at editing photos from the S10E and XR on the phones themselves. Here's the original JPEG from the iPhone XR.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
35
of 59

iPhone XR

I boosted the shadows and tried to make the Jedi master have less of a dark side. This is the edited iPhone XR photo.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
36
of 59

Galaxy S10E

And here's the original photo from the Galaxy S10E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
37
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Both photos had enough shadow information for me to boost them without getting too noisy. Here's the edited Galaxy S10E photo.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
38
of 59

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR yielded photos with a better dynamic range.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
39
of 59

Galaxy S10E

The Galaxy S10E does okay balancing highlights and shadows. Notice the bird to the right of the clock tower. There is a "ghost bird" artifact from the phone's processing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
40
of 59

iPhone XR

Neither phone is the greatest in low light. The iPhone XR uses some aggressive noise reduction. The labels on the bottles behind the bar look smeared.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
41
of 59

Galaxy S10E

The Galaxy S10E with that dual aperture and a scene optimizer called Bright Night that creates a slightly better photo. I can see the labels on the bottles because they are stationary. But nearly any movement is a blur.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
42
of 59

iPhone XR

Neither of these phones have a dedicated Night Sight or Night Mode like the Pixel 3 or Huawei P30 Pro. Here's a shot of an intersection outside Oracle Park. The iPhone XR's photo is darker and has more contrast. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
43
of 59

Galaxy S10E

The Galaxy S10E's photo has a nice dynamic range but suffers from motion blur. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
44
of 59

iPhone XR

I dig the iPhone XR's slow-sync flash that was first introduced on the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. It adds light, while blending in with the foreground and background.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
45
of 59

Galaxy S10E

The flash from the Galaxy S10E gives the photo a different color temperature than the ambient light, and makes the photo look flat

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
46
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Portrait Mode on the Galaxy S10E which is called Live Focus can take photos with a blurry background no matter the subject. The iPhone XR can only take portrait photos of people.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
47
of 59

iPhone XR

But the iPhone XR takes better portrait mode photos of people. The skin tones are better and there's more detail.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
48
of 59

Galaxy S10E

That said, some people prefer the softer look for portrait photos. The Galaxy S10E even offers up a beauty mode to smooth your imperfections out even more.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
49
of 59

iPhone XR

Portrait mode photo from the iPhone XR.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
50
of 59

Galaxy S10E

Live Focus photo from the Galaxy S10E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
51
of 59

Galaxy S10E

And another Live Focus photo from the Galaxy S10E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
52
of 59

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR takes decent selfies.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
53
of 59

Galaxy S10E

But the Galaxy S10E's front-facing camera can actually focus resulting in better looking group shots.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
54
of 59

iPhone XR

And here's one more iPhone XR selfie.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
55
of 59

Galaxy S10E

And a selfie taken with the Galaxy S10E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
56
of 59

iPhone XR

Here's the iPhone's selfie portrait mode.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
57
of 59

Galaxy S10E

And here's selfie Live Focus mode photo from the Galaxy S10E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
58
of 59

Galaxy S10E

For a more in-depth analysis between the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10E check out my full comparison.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
59
of 59
Now Reading

Photos from the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10E

Up Next

iPhone X vs. Galaxy S9 Plus: Photos from our comparison

Latest Stories

Call of Duty Modern Warfare returns in October

Call of Duty Modern Warfare returns in October

by
Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

by
NASA Mars rovers should look to 'pasta' rocks for signs of life

NASA Mars rovers should look to 'pasta' rocks for signs of life

by
nReal's Magic Leap-like AR smartglasses cost $499, arriving by end of year

nReal's Magic Leap-like AR smartglasses cost $499, arriving by end of year

by
Mind-bending Netflix sci-fi series Dark gets season 2 trailer, release date

Mind-bending Netflix sci-fi series Dark gets season 2 trailer, release date

by