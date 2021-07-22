Photos from some of the winners of the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards

Out of the thousands of photographs that were taken with an iPhone, these are images from some of the winners.
The annual iPhone Photography Awards celebrates the best pictures taken on iOS devices by professional and amateur photographers alike. On Thursday, the group announced its 2021 winners.
This photo was taken by Enhua Ni from Meknes, Morocco on an iPhone 7 Plus. She is the second place winner in the Sun category. Her photo is titled Dusk.
Yi Liao is the third place winner in the Still Life category for the photo The Ice Cream. Liao is from Qinghai, China and took the photo with an iPhone 7 Plus.
Glenn Homann from Brisbane, Australia won second place in the Environment category for this untitled photo. The image was captured with an iPhone 11 Pro.
Istvan Kerekes of Hungary took this photo titled Transylvanian Shepherds on an iPhone. Kerekes won the Grand Prize and the Photographer of the Year Award for the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.
Sharan Shetty of India won the Fiirst Place Photographer of the Year Award for this photo titled Bonding. The black and white photo depicts a man and his horse comforting each other in the middle of an empty landscape.
The Third Place Photographer of the Year Award went to Jeff Rayner of the United States for this photo, Side-Walking on Air. The black-and-white photo taken with an iPhone X shows a young girl seemingly weightless in her own spotlight.
Dan Liu of China won the second place prize overall with this untitled image taken with an iPhone 11 Pro Max. It shows an astronaut crossing a Mars-like desert.
Bei Xiao from Xinjiang, China won second place in the Abstract category for the photo The Last Steam Train which was taken with an iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Dina Alfasi from Israel won second place in the Series category. This photo is one in a series of three titled Sign of the Times, Pandemic Perspective. Alfasi used and iPhone 11 Pro and an iPhone 12 Pro.
Shuo Li from Beijing, China won second place in the People category for the photo When The Giant Arrivals. The photo was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Zerry Song from China used an iPhone 7 to capture the photo New Clothes for the Pole. Song won first place in the Other category.
Mohan Wang from the United Kingdom won second place in the Nature category for this untitled photo taken with an iPhone 7 Plus.
Lisi Li from China won second place in the City Life category for the photo titled Winter Dawn in a Small Town. The image was captured with an iPhone XS Max
China's Dong Wei won first place in the Children category for this untitled photo captured with an iPhone 7 Plus.
Australia's Theresa Lee won third place in the Animals category for this image titled Hair Raising. Lee shot the photo with and iPhone XR
Glenn Homann for Australia also won first place in the Abstract category for this untitled photo taken with an iPhone 11 Pro.
You can view all of the images from the 2021 winning photographers on the iPhone Photography Awards website.