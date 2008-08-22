Photo samples: Olympus SP-570 UZ

CNET también está disponible en español.

Most of the SP-570 UZ's photos in the middle to long end of the zoom range start a bit soft, so detail degrades fairly quickly as you increase ISO sensitivity. For this type of shot (taken at about 38mm-equivalent), I probably wouldn't go higher than ISO 100; it gets quite blurred at ISO 200, and by ISO 400 starts to look overprocessed, albeit with little visible color noise. Also note how the color sifts slightly as you change settings.
At its widest angle (26mm-equivalent), the SP-570 UZ displays an expected amount of distortion; in addition to barrel distortion, like many cameras it produces this squeezed appearance on the left side.
Once again, summer in NYC leaves me without a lot of saturated nature colors to photograph, but the SP-570 UZ renders them fairly accurately. Some colors, especially manufactured blues and reds (like clothing) tend to oversaturate a bit.
The camera performs a bit better in closeups. This was shot at ISO 200 in supermacro mode (at the shortest focal length) and you can see it's quite sharp with no perceptible noise. However, you can also see from the magenta halos on the holes and around the metals, the lens has a some fringing problems. In this shot, however, printed at about 11x15, the fringing was only noticeable if you knew where to look for it.
Although the SP-570 UZ's lens isn't prone to fringing, when it happens it can be pretty bad. Here it's even in the center of the frame and on not-especially-high-contrast edges, like the inner ring of the camcorder lens.
