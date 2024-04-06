X

Phone or Camera? A Closer Look at the Xiaomi 14 Ultra

This superb phone transforms into a fully fledged camera.

Andrew Lanxon
Andrew is CNET's go-to guy for product coverage and lead photographer for Europe. When not testing the latest phones, he can normally be found with his camera in hand, behind his drums or eating his stash of home-cooked food. Sometimes all at once.
See full bio
Andrew Lanxon
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
1 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is the best camera phone I've ever used thanks to its massive image sensor, wide, variable aperture and Leica-engineered optics. It can take glorious images that I've been super impressed with. 

But it's still a top flagship elsewhere, packing a potent Qualcomm chip and glorious display. 

It's not cheap, though, costing £1,299 in the UK. Add on the £179 photography kit and that comes to the princely sum of £1,478. Xiaomi doesn't officially sell its phones in the US, but that base UK price converts to $1,640.

Still, if you're really into your photography, it's the phone to go for. Click through to see more of this phone. 

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
2 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The heart of the camera system is a 1-inch type sensor, which is physically larger than the sensors you'll find in either the iPhone 15 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. 

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
3 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Couple that big sensor with a wide aperture and the high-quality Leica-engineered optics and it's no surprise this phone is a photography powerhouse.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
4 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The main camera's aperture is variable, going from f/1.6 at its widest point down to f/4.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
5 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Photography Kit comes with a case, filter mount and a grip (pictured here) that features physical controls including a shutter button.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
6 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The shutter button allows you to half-press to focus and fully press to take the image, just like you would on a real camera.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
7 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Using the grip makes the phone feel just like a regular compact camera.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
8 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Camera or phone? Why not both!

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
9 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The 14 Ultra has stiff competition in the mobile world, but it's arguably the champ in imaging. 

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
10 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone runs Android 14.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
11 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which gives blistering performance on benchmark tests.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
12 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I don't like the amount of pre-installed apps from both Xiaomi and third parties like AliExpress.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
13 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The filter mount allows you to use 67mm screw-in professional photo filters.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
14 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The 14 Ultra wearing its camera grip.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
15 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I loved using the phone with the grip as it made me feel more like I was using a proper camera, which seemed to allow me to engage more with my photography. 

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
16 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Playing demanding games is no problem for this phone.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
17 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
18 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The 6.73-inch display makes it a big phone to hold.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
19 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A collection of some of the best camera phones money can buy.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
20 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's a great phone for photographers.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
21 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's a shame it won't be available to buy in the US.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra
22 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

xiaomi-14-ultra-promo-lanxon-cnet-review-01

Beast.

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos