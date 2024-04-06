Phone or Camera? A Closer Look at the Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is the best camera phone I've ever used thanks to its massive image sensor, wide, variable aperture and Leica-engineered optics. It can take glorious images that I've been super impressed with.

But it's still a top flagship elsewhere, packing a potent Qualcomm chip and glorious display.

It's not cheap, though, costing £1,299 in the UK. Add on the £179 photography kit and that comes to the princely sum of £1,478. Xiaomi doesn't officially sell its phones in the US, but that base UK price converts to $1,640.

Still, if you're really into your photography, it's the phone to go for. Click through to see more of this phone.