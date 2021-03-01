Peruse pleasing portable projector pics, please

Here are a few of the battery-powered portable projectors we've recently reviewed.
They're small, portable and battery powered. They can let you watch TV and movies just about anywhere. There are some limitations, however.
Most portable PJs, including the Anker Nebula Solar Portable, have built-in streaming capabilities.
The little foot pivots out to tilt the projector upwards, letting you place it closer to whatever you're using as a screen.
The LG CineBeam PH30N is about the size of a stack of CD cases. Does anyone remember CD cases?
Almost palm-sized.
The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro is our current favorite. Small, but bright and its speaker plays loud.
Like most portable PJs, this one can double as a Bluetooth speaker.
Cleverly, there's a cover for the lens that doubles as the on-off switch.
The Viewsonic M2 can run on an attached USB-C battery pack.
The M2's integrated kickstand lets you get it close to the screen.
Some, like this BenQ GV-1, are better looking than others.
Domo likes the BenQ. We weren't as enthusiastic.
