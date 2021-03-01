Peruse pleasing portable projector pics, please

Here are a few of the battery-powered portable projectors we've recently reviewed.

Battery-powered PJs
1 of 12
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Battery-powered PJs

They're small, portable and battery powered. They can let you watch TV and movies just about anywhere. There are some limitations, however. 

Check out what they are in Portable projectors can create big images anywhere. Is one right for you?.

Read the article
Streamer
2 of 12
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Streamer

Most portable PJs, including the Anker Nebula Solar Portable, have built-in streaming capabilities. 

Read the article
Pivot
3 of 12
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Pivot

The little foot pivots out to tilt the projector upwards, letting you place it closer to whatever you're using as a screen.

Read the article
CD stack
4 of 12
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

CD stack

The LG CineBeam PH30N is about the size of a stack of CD cases. Does anyone remember CD cases?

Read the article
Handheld
5 of 12
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Handheld

Almost palm-sized.

Read the article
Anker Nebula
6 of 12
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Anker Nebula

The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro is our current favorite. Small, but bright and its speaker plays loud.

Read the article
Speakers
7 of 12
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Speakers

Like most portable PJs, this one can double as a Bluetooth speaker.

Read the article
Lens cover
8 of 12
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lens cover

Cleverly, there's a cover for the lens that doubles as the on-off switch.

Read the article
M2
9 of 12
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

M2

The Viewsonic M2 can run on an attached USB-C battery pack.

Read the article
Kickstand
10 of 12
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Kickstand

The M2's integrated kickstand lets you get it close to the screen.

Read the article
Smiles
11 of 12

Smiles

Some, like this BenQ GV-1, are better looking than others.

Read the article
Domo-kun says arigato
12 of 12

Domo-kun says arigato

Domo likes the BenQ. We weren't as enthusiastic.

Find out all about portable projectors in Portable projectors can create big images anywhere. Is one right for you?.

Read the article

More Galleries

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more

New movies coming out in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more

53 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

38 Photos
40 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

40 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
A 23rd-century tourist guide to the galaxy

A 23rd-century tourist guide to the galaxy

17 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

49 Photos