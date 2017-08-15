The Perseid meteor shower is a favorite with night sky watchers each August. While the 2017 edition didn't quite hit the spectacular heights of the event in 2016 due to a bright moon, photographers worldwide still collected some incredible shots of space rocks racing to a fiery end in the atmosphere.
Case in point: This vivid image of the Milky Way captured from Turkey by Mesut Felat Özsoy managed to catch a few Perseid "shooting stars" in its exposure.
Photo by: Mesut Felat Özsoy
Time lapse with turrets
Can you spot the horizon-hugging Perseids in this photo by Jonathan Green shot at Lawrence Castle in Exeter, UK? There are also a few satellites tracking their way across the sky in the time-lapse image.
Photo by: Jonathan Green
Stacking shooting stars
This image stacks multiple shots of Perseid meteors on top of each other. It comes via amateur UK photographer Andy Stones.
Photo by: Andy Stones
Perseids spiral
This time lapse focused on the "North Star," Polaris, captures a few Perseids cutting across the spiral trails of stellar light. UK photographer Gerry Gutteridge says there are four visible meteors in the shot, but you might have to hunt to see them all.
Photo by: Gerry Gutteridge
Going against traffic
A few faint Perseids can be seen cutting across the circular trails of stars in this time-lapse photo taken by Flickr photographer Joachim S. from Switzerland.
Photo by: Joachim S. / Flickr
Space grist for the mill
A lone meteor cruises the early morning sky over the Jill Windmill in West Sussex, UK in this composite image made from three photos by photographer Chris Waddell.
Photo by: Chris Waddell
Morning meteor
Get up early enough and you can get much more than a worm. Photographer Geoff Moore grabbed this image of a Perseid meteor appearing to just miss Broadway Tower in Worcestershire, UK.
Photo by: Geoff Moore
Night light
This meteor captured by Piotr Potepa turned into a fireball in the skies over Poland as the Perseids peaked.