  • Milky Way and meteors
  • Time lapse with turrets
  • Stacking shooting stars
  • Perseids spiral
  • Going against traffic
  • Space grist for the mill
  • Morning meteor
  • Night light
  • Crashing clouds
  • Street level
  • Sailing beneath starry skies
  • Wispy wanderer
  • Macedonian meteor
  • Desert sky shootout
  • Cosmic campout
  • Cosmic campout after dark
  • Flying the flag
  • Crimson collection
  • Falling skies
  • California dreams
  • Doorknocker
Prev Next
1 of 21

The 2017 Perseid meteor shower shows up the moon

Milky Way and meteors

The Perseid meteor shower is a favorite with night sky watchers each August. While the 2017 edition didn't quite hit the spectacular heights of the event in 2016 due to a bright moon, photographers worldwide still collected some incredible shots of space rocks racing to a fiery end in the atmosphere.

Case in point: This vivid image of the Milky Way captured from Turkey by Mesut Felat Özsoy managed to catch a few Perseid "shooting stars" in its exposure.

Photo by: Mesut Felat Özsoy

Time lapse with turrets

Can you spot the horizon-hugging Perseids in this photo by Jonathan Green shot at Lawrence Castle in Exeter, UK? There are also a few satellites tracking their way across the sky in the time-lapse image.

Photo by: Jonathan Green

Stacking shooting stars

This image stacks multiple shots of Perseid meteors on top of each other. It comes via amateur UK photographer Andy Stones.

Photo by: Andy Stones

Perseids spiral

This time lapse focused on the "North Star," Polaris, captures a few Perseids cutting across the spiral trails of stellar light. UK photographer Gerry Gutteridge says there are four visible meteors in the shot, but you might have to hunt to see them all. 

Photo by: Gerry Gutteridge

Going against traffic

A few faint Perseids can be seen cutting across the circular trails of stars in this time-lapse photo taken by Flickr photographer Joachim S. from Switzerland.

Photo by: Joachim S. / Flickr

Space grist for the mill

A lone meteor cruises the early morning sky over the Jill Windmill in West Sussex, UK in this composite image made from three photos by photographer Chris Waddell.

Photo by: Chris Waddell

Morning meteor

Get up early enough and you can get much more than a worm. Photographer Geoff Moore grabbed this image of a Perseid meteor appearing to just miss Broadway Tower in Worcestershire, UK.

Photo by: Geoff Moore

Night light

This meteor captured by Piotr Potepa turned into a fireball in the skies over Poland as the Perseids peaked.

Photo by: Piotr Potepa

Crashing clouds

Overcast skies don't have to overwhelm the year's most anticipated meteor shower, as this shot by UK photographer Wendy Clark shows.

Photo by: Wendy Clark

Street level

Another shot from the UK of a meteor rushing to the edge of frame before disappearing.

Photo by: Wendy Clark

Sailing beneath starry skies

UK photographer James Parker says he captured two Perseids in this single shot from Aldeburgh Beach, Suffolk.

Photo by: James Parker

Wispy wanderer

A Perseid meteor appears to be racing toward the rising sun below the horizon in this shot from George Aldrich.

Photo by: George Aldrich

Macedonian meteor

A Perseid slides alongside the Milky Way in this shot taken over a Greek church in Macedonia by photographer Dimitris Dim.

Photo by: Dimitris Dim

Desert sky shootout

Photographer Kevin Key caught this Perseid meteor over an outdoor saloon at Coyote's Flying Saucer Retrievals and Repairs near Jacumba, California.

Photo by: Kevin Key

Cosmic campout

A camping trip in California's Joshua Tree National Park delivered showstoppers in the sky.

Photo by: Joe Fenstermaker

Cosmic campout after dark

The view of the Perseids from Joshua Tree once the sun went down and the Milky Way joined the party.

Photo by: Joe Fenstermaker

Flying the flag

Several Perseids were caught by UK photographer Ralph Rayner from his roof despite the bright moon rising behind him.

Photo by: Ralph Rayner

Crimson collection

This composite image from the Netherlands and photographer Ide Geert Koffeman shows 30 meteors, the majority of which are Perseids, with at least one that's part of a different shower.

Photo by: Ide Geert Koffeman

Falling skies

A collection of Perseids in one image from the UK.

Photo by: Gary Furnival

California dreams

Rafael Gonzalez nabbed this shot of a meteor and the Milky Way from the Golden State.

Photo by: Rafael Gonzalez

Doorknocker

UK photographer Peter Grieg managed to nab this shot of the well-known Durdle Door formation in Dorset, England with a lone Perseid.

The Perseids may continue to be visible through mid-August. If you catch them, feel free to share the image with me on Twitter @EricCMack.

Photo by: Peter Greig

GREAT SHOWS WITHOUT CABLE

Get live TV over the internet

Say goodbye to cable -- check out the top five live TV streaming services available now.

Hot Products