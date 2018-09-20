Peak Design's Travel Backpack has raked in over $5M on Kickstarter

Peak Design 45-liter Travel Backpack and packing tools
Bag and camera accessory designer Peak Design is about it wrap up its eighth Kickstarter project, a new travel line of bags and accessories. The star attraction is the $235 45-liter Travel Backpack. The company sent us an early sample to check out.
The weatherproof backpack is similar to the company's Everyday Backpack, but the Travel Backpack can be compressed to 30 liters and expanded to 45 liters.
One of the things I appreciate most about Peak Design's bags is how well the straps are hidden, so the bags never look sloppy. You wouldn't know it, but there are straps in front to help secure stuff to the outside. Even the side carry handles are kept tight to the bag and out of the way.
The Kickstarter project ends tonight, so if you want to pick one up at a lower price than when it starts shipping in December, you'd better get on it. The company has also added a duffel and duffel backpack that are worth checking out, too.