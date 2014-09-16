Panasonic's CM1 Android-camera hybrid (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

  The Panasonic CM1, unveiled at Photokina 2014, marries a 20-megapixel camera to a 28mm-equivalent lens and an Android phone.
    1
    of 11
  The Panasonic CM1 is slim for a phone. Here's how it looks with its lens withdrawn when the camera isn't in use.
    2
    of 11
  The giant camera lens on the CM1 draws attention. It's a Leica-designed optic with a maximum aperture of f2.8 and minimum of f11.
    3
    of 11
  When the lens is retracted, the Panasonic CM1 gets much slimmer.
    4
    of 11
  The CM1 camera-phone body grows thicker away from the lens. The interior houses a quad-core 2.3GHz Qualcomm processor.
    5
    of 11
  A dedicated camera switch on the top of the phone -- top as held in landscape orientation -- turns the CM1's camera on. The oval button is a shutter release.
    6
    of 11
  The lens protrudes somewhat more when the camera is on. It's surrounded by a nicely machined adjustment ring. Below are the phone's power and volume buttons.
    7
    of 11
  The phone can shoot a variety of video modes, including 4K. The touch screen is used for picking among such options. The 4.7-inch screen resolution is 1,920x1,080.
    8
    of 11
  The bottom of the Panasonic CM1 reveals a port cover and a tether attachment point.
    9
    of 11
  The Panasonic CM1 has a 4.7-inch screen for composing photos, along with an accelerometer-powered electronic level indicator.
    10
    of 11
  The Panasonic CM1 is about the width and height of a premium smartphone, 135.4x68mm, but it's thicker at 15.2mm.
    11
    of 11

The Panasonic CM1, unveiled at Photokina 2014, marries a 20-megapixel camera to a 28mm-equivalent lens and an Android phone.

The Panasonic CM1 is slim for a phone. Here's how it looks with its lens withdrawn when the camera isn't in use. Handling image-processing duties is a Panasonic Venus Engine chip.

The giant camera lens on the CM1 draws attention. It's a Leica-designed optic with a maximum aperture of f2.8 and minimum of f11.

When the lens is retracted, the Panasonic CM1 gets much slimmer.

The CM1 camera-phone body grows thicker away from the lens. The interior houses a quad-core 2.3GHz Qualcomm processor.

A dedicated camera switch on the top of the phone -- top as held in landscape orientation -- turns the CM1's camera on. The oval button is a shutter release.

The lens protrudes somewhat more when the camera is on. It's surrounded by a nicely machined adjustment ring. Below are the phone's power and volume buttons.

The phone can shoot a variety of video modes, including 4K. The touch screen is used for picking among such options. The 4.7-inch screen resolution is 1,920x1,080.

The bottom of the Panasonic CM1 reveals a port cover and a tether attachment point.

The Panasonic CM1 has a 4.7-inch screen for composing photos, along with an accelerometer-powered electronic level indicator.

The Panasonic CM1 is about the width and height of a premium smartphone, 135.4x68mm, but it's thicker at 15.2mm. At its thickest part, with the lens pulled in, it measures 21.1mm.

