Wacky Palm device is a 3.3-inch 'phone' for your phone

No, this isn't a joke. The tiny device before you is the Palm, a gadget with a 3.3-inch screen.
Palm, which does snuggle right in to your palm, isn't a phone at all.
It's a companion for your phone, a buddy, a sidekick.
The Palm runs Android Pie and connects with your main device to let you answer and place calls and texts, while on the go.
Palm's idea is that you can leave your giant-screen primary device at home and take the little guy out to be your lifeline, but not your hourly obsession.
You unlock the screen with your eyes, but there's no 3D front-facing camera like on the iPhone XS, and you can't use it for mobile payments.
If you're used to a large-screen phone, it's going to take some time getting used to this guy.
It really can slide into almost any pocket.
Even the interior one in a pair of slim men's jeans.
Palm wants to sell all sorts of accessories for what is essentially already an accessory, including this Kate Spade case that looks like a clutch with a wrist strap.
Typing is ridiculous on this thing, but it works in a pinch.
Use voice input when you can, and save the long emails for your main phone.
There's a single 12-megapixel camera on the back, plus a flash.
You'll still be able to post photos to social media from the Palm.
Life Mode helps you focus on what you're doing in real life (aka not on your phone) by turning off all notifications except for the apps you want, e.g. Google Music and incoming calls.
There's a whole pairing process, which eventually has you scan a QR code. That'll link your phone number to the Palm.
Here's another way to make the Palm portable.
Palm, right, meet your ancestor, the Palm Pilot.
This is a pretty wacky device, so go ahead and get an eyeful in the following photos.
Get all the specs and all our first impressions of the Palm device.