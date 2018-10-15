Wacky Palm device is a 3.3-inch 'phone' for your phone

Esto también se puede leer en español.

No, this isn't a joke. The tiny device before you is the Palm, a gadget with a 3.3-inch screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 57
Read First Take

Palm, which does snuggle right in to your palm, isn't a phone at all.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 57
Read First Take

It's a companion for your phone, a buddy, a sidekick.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 57
Read First Take

The Palm runs Android Pie and connects with your main device to let you answer and place calls and texts, while on the go.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 57
Read First Take

Palm's idea is that you can leave your giant-screen primary device at home and take the little guy out to be your lifeline, but not your hourly obsession.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 57
Read First Take

You unlock the screen with your eyes, but there's no 3D front-facing camera like on the iPhone XS, and you can't use it for mobile payments.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 57
Read First Take

If you're used to a large-screen phone, it's going to take some time getting used to this guy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 57
Read First Take

It really can slide into almost any pocket.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 57
Read First Take

Even the interior one in a pair of slim men's jeans.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 57
Read First Take

Palm wants to sell all sorts of accessories for what is essentially already an accessory, including this Kate Spade case that looks like a clutch with a wrist strap.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 57
Read First Take

Typing is ridiculous on this thing, but it works in a pinch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 57
Read First Take

Use voice input when you can, and save the long emails for your main phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 57
Read First Take

There's a single 12-megapixel camera on the back, plus a flash.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 57
Read First Take

You'll still be able to post photos to social media from the Palm.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 57
Read First Take

Life Mode helps you focus on what you're doing in real life (aka not on your phone) by turning off all notifications except for the apps you want, e.g. Google Music and incoming calls.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 57
Read First Take

There's a whole pairing process, which eventually has you scan a QR code. That'll link your phone number to the Palm.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 57
Read First Take

Here's another way to make the Palm portable.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 57
Read First Take

Palm, right, meet your ancestor, the Palm Pilot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 57
Read First Take

This is a pretty wacky device, so go ahead and get an eyeful in the following photos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
34
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
35
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
36
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
37
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
38
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
39
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
40
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
41
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
42
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
43
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
44
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
45
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
46
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
47
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
48
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
49
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
50
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
51
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
52
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
53
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
54
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
55
of 57
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
56
of 57
Read First Take

Get all the specs and all our first impressions of the Palm device.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
57
of 57
Read First Take
