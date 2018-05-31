Paint your walls with these famous hues

Scanners like the $59 (AU$83 or roughly £44 converted) Color Muse, $100 (roughly AU$130 or £75 converted) Nix Mini and $49 (AU$65 or £35 roughly converted) Palette Pico are designed to scan objects and connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth to suggest the closest paint color.
We scanned these prominent colors to see what these scanners would suggest. Let's take a look.
Color Muse, a $59 Bluetooth-connected sensor, shines white light on the surface. Color Muse needs just 4 millimeters of surface to measure, and it transmits the results to the Color Muse app, where you can see color values and paint match suggestions.
Nix color sensors are the priciest of the three I tested. At $100, the Nix Mini is a Bluetooth sensor with two apps. The Nix Paints app is specifically for paint matching; the Nix Digital app reports colors in RGB values, as well as CMYK (for print) and Hexadecimal (for web).
Australian company Palette released Pico this year. The $49 paint matching device sequentially bursts red, green and blue light onto the surface you scan. It then shares those results via Bluetooth in your smartphone's Pico app. Pico reports the the RGB values and matching branded paint colors.
Not quite orange and not quite pink, KitchenAid calls this shade Bird of Paradise. The tropical theme doesn't stop there. The Color Muse match for this iconic mixing machine was Sherwin-Williams Coral Passion. The RGB value was 237,130,109.
While this famous bike brand's orange has always been bold, the matching paint color Color Muse picked from Valspar is less intimidating. It matched an orange called Roasted Squash, with an RGB value of 213,111,61.
Perhaps one of the most well-known colors in retail, this classic jewelry brand's influence reaches across categories -- even into the paint world. The Nix Mini dubbed Sherwin-Williams Little Blue Box as the best (and most obvious) match. The RGB value scanned was 136,201,195.
This iconic doll and her friends have been around for decades wearing their signature color. The Color Muse scanned and RGB value of 183,66,123 and matched this popular pink to Sherwin-Williams Exuberant Pink.