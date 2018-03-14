CNET también está disponible en español.
The new Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker makes its debut at IHHS 2018.
The Oxo 8 Cup can brew directly into larger travel mugs.
A reversible base on the Oxo 8 Cup converts into a stand for smaller coffee cups and mugs.
You can swap in a special filter basket that's designed specifically for brewing small amounts of coffee grounds.
A selector switch on the Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker allows you to prime its filter basket to brew a little or a lot of drip.
Oxo's Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker takes up less space than its previous model. You place the brewing container on top of the glass carafe when it's time to drain your grounds. Cold-brew coffee then drips down into the carafe below.
The Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker packs away neatly for storage.