CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Oxo's two new coffee makers; one brews hot, the other cold

Oxo's two new coffee makers; one brews hot, the other cold

Oxo's two new coffee makers; one brews hot, the other cold

Oxo's two new coffee makers; one brews hot, the other cold

Oxo's two new coffee makers; one brews hot, the other cold

Oxo's two new coffee makers; one brews hot, the other cold

Oxo's two new coffee makers; one brews hot, the other cold

  • oxo-ihhs-1
    1
    of 7
  • oxo-ihhs-4
    2
    of 7
  • oxo-ihhs-5
    3
    of 7
  • oxo-ihhs-2
    4
    of 7
  • oxo-ihhs-3
    5
    of 7
  • oxo-ihhs-6
    6
    of 7
  • oxo-ihhs-7
    7
    of 7

The new Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker makes its debut at IHHS 2018.  

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$170.00 MSRP
Read First Take

The Oxo 8 Cup can brew directly into larger travel mugs.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$170.00 MSRP
Read First Take

A reversible base on the Oxo 8 Cup converts into a stand for smaller coffee cups and mugs. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$170.00 MSRP
Read First Take

You can swap in a special filter basket that's designed specifically for brewing small amounts of coffee grounds.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$170.00 MSRP
Read First Take

A selector switch on the Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker allows you to prime its filter basket to brew a little or a lot of drip.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$170.00 MSRP
Read First Take

Oxo's Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker takes up less space than its previous model. You place the brewing container on top of the glass carafe when it's time to drain your grounds. Cold-brew coffee then drips down into the carafe below. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read First Take

The Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker packs away neatly for storage.  

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read First Take
1 of 7
|

Oxo's two new coffee makers; one brews hot, the other cold

Published:
Up Next
Up close with the Smarter Coffee 2n...
8

Latest Stories

iPhone 8 vs. Pixel 2: Which one's better?

iPhone 8 vs. Pixel 2: Which one's better?

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
First impressions: Fortnite on iOS off to a promising start

First impressions: Fortnite on iOS off to a promising start

by
Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus vs. iPhone X, Pixel 2XL

Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus vs. iPhone X, Pixel 2XL

by
Lincoln Aviator SUV will debut in New York

Lincoln Aviator SUV will debut in New York

by
Buy a Galaxy S9 March 16, get one for free from Verizon

Buy a Galaxy S9 March 16, get one for free from Verizon

by