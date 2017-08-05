Our favorite electronic toys growing up

Quueeestion NUM-ber one: Who was the coolest trivia-packed robot toy of all time?
You selected B: Tiger Electronics 2-XL -- and you are COR-RECT!
The cassette-tape-playing robot with a quizzical personality challenged you to multiple-choice questions, and you had to answer by pressing one of his four buttons. Press the wrong button, and 2-XL would know — and he would remember. But get the question right, and you might just be rewarded with a corny joke.
As a kid, there was some real magic in how 2-XL seemed to follow your every move and remember your actions. That illusion was achieved through the buttons that would switch through four different tracks on the tape. A cassette tape has a total of four tracks, one for the left and right channel on each side. Depending on the button you pressed, it would switch around and play a different piece of the tape.
He also used his buttons to tell choose-your-own-adventure style stories with additional tapes (sold separately).
A few tapes would entertain my brother and I for hours. The robot itself didn't move. Only his eyes and mouth would light up. But he didn't need to move. The entertainment was all in our heads as we imagined different stories and acted fast with our critical-thinking skills. (A peanut is neither a pea or a nut -- true or false?)
But he wasn't the first 2-XL. The original came out in 1978 by the Mego Toy company, and it used bulky 8-track tapes. Tiger's comeback version in the '90s used the same voice actor as the original, Michael Freeman, who also happened to be the toy's inventor. The modern 2-XL was even the star of his own TV game show, Pick Your Brain, hosted by Marc Summers, and he could be seen hanging out in PSA spots with Michael Jordan.
This was 1992, when Boyz II Men ruled the airwaves, Kevin McCallister was lost in New York, and everyone thought it was funny to do the Tim "The Toolman" Taylor grunt. For that era, 2-XL was an advanced educational tech toy -- and we were glued to something that didn't have a screen.
- Bridget Carey - senior editor