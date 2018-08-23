Oppo's new R17 sticks a fingerprint sensor under the screen

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • oppor17-1
  • oppor17-10
  • oppor17-3
  • oppor17-7
  • oppor17-2
  • oppor17-4
  • oppor17-9
  • oppor17-6
  • oppor17-5
  • oppor17-13
  • oppor17-8
  • oppor17-12
  • oppor17-14
  • oppor17-11

Meet the new Oppo R17, the Chinese company's latest flagship featuring a teardrop notch and an almost fullscreen experience. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octacore processor and 8GB RAM, and has 128GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
1
of 14
Read First Take

The phone comes with dual rear 16- and 5-megapixel shooters.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
2
of 14
Read First Take

The Oppo R17 is the first Oppo phone with an underscreen fingerprint sensor, and it works similar to the one found on the Vivo Nex and Vivo X21.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
3
of 14
Read First Take

The 6.4-inch display has a 2,340x1,080-pixel resolution.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
4
of 14
Read First Take

The teardrop notch is where you'll find the 25-megapixel front shooter.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
5
of 14
Read First Take

Oppo has really figured out how to make a good-looking phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
6
of 14
Read First Take

The R17 finally ditches the Micro-USB port of the previous models, such as the R15, for a USB-C connector. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
7
of 14
Read First Take

The phone's glass back has pretty cool-looking gradated metallic colors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
8
of 14
Read First Take

Oppo's also upped the ante for its gesture controls this time around, letting you choose different ways to interact with the phone. The one I tested lets you swipe up for home from the center, while swiping up from either side goes back a page. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
9
of 14
Read First Take

Another angle on those hues. It's so pretty.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
10
of 14
Read First Take

The 16- and 5-megapixel rear cameras are AI powered and take pretty good daytime shots, but Oppo says the magic is in its night shots. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
11
of 14
Read First Take

There's barely any chin at the bottom of the phone. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
12
of 14
Read First Take

The R17 is a really good looking phone. But will that be enough?

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
13
of 14
Read First Take

Above the tiny notch you can just barely make out the speaker slit. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
14
of 14
Read First Take
Now Reading

Oppo's new R17 sticks a fingerprint sensor under the screen

Up Next

iPhone 2018: Most-wanted features

Latest Stories

2018 Nissan Leaf long-term update: One pedal (near) perfection

2018 Nissan Leaf long-term update: One pedal (near) perfection

by
Google knows where you are
6:00

Google knows where you are

by
We got Naked in the CNET Smart Home

We got Naked in the CNET Smart Home

by
Apple Watch 4: Rumored specs, features, leaks, price, release date

Apple Watch 4: Rumored specs, features, leaks, price, release date

by
John Cho, Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian talk Searching, Star Trek and Sundance

John Cho, Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian talk Searching, Star Trek and Sundance

by
The cure for Facebook's fake news infection? It might be these women

The cure for Facebook's fake news infection? It might be these women

by