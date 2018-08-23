Oppo's new R17 sticks a fingerprint sensor under the screen

Meet the new Oppo R17, the Chinese company's latest flagship featuring a teardrop notch and an almost fullscreen experience. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octacore processor and 8GB RAM, and has 128GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo.
Oppo's also upped the ante for its gesture controls this time around, letting you choose different ways to interact with the phone. The one I tested lets you swipe up for home from the center, while swiping up from either side goes back a page.