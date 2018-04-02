Oppo R11s camera test shots

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Oppo R11s' camera takes pretty good shots even in slightly dim conditions.
Even in low light, the R11s does a good job to capture the details, but there's quite a bit of noise.
The R11s strikes a good balance between the bright lights and the dim outdoors to not blow out the lit parts.
You'll like how bright the colors are.
Photos taken with indoor lighting turn out pretty good as well.
The camera still managed to capture details despite the relatively dim room.