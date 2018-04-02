CNET también está disponible en español.

The Oppo R11s' camera takes pretty good shots even in slightly dim conditions. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
Even in low light, the R11s does a good job to capture the details, but there's quite a bit of noise.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The R11s strikes a good balance between the bright lights and the dim outdoors to not blow out the lit parts. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
You'll like how bright the colors are. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
Photos taken with indoor lighting turn out pretty good as well. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The camera still managed to capture details despite the relatively dim room.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
Oppo R11s camera test shots

