Oppo Find X5 Pro: Ceramic Design Intrigues Along With A Colorful Screen And Cameras

The company's latest flagship Android phone is quite the looker.
The Oppo Find X5 Pro is the company's latest flagship Android phone, packing a big, vibrant display, 5G connectivity and a cracking camera setup.
The phone is on sale later this month and while Oppo has yet to say officially how much it will cost, it has said it will be "competitive" against its rivals.
The back is made from ceramic baked at over 1,000 degrees Celsius, Oppo says, giving it its flowing form and making it twice as strong as toughened glass.
It certainly has its own aesthetic.
I think it manages to look both stylish and smart and wouldn't look out of place in a fancy cocktail bar or in a boardroom meeting.
The 6.7-inch display is pin sharp, bright and vibrant
The camera system includes a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera that features the same sensor as the main camera. The idea is that there's no reduction in quality when you swap between the lenses.
I found both cameras to take excellent images with solid exposure and detail.
The main camera also features 5-axis image stabilization -- a first in a phone -- which allows for beautifully smooth video, even at night.
The 5,000mAh battery should give a full day of use.
It supports 80W fast charging too, giving back 50% of charge in just 12 minutes.