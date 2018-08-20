Oppo Find X is the sexiest phone of 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Oppo Find X is one of the best looking phones in 2018.

1
It wraps powerful performance and rock-solid photography into a stunning package.

2
What's unique about this phone is right in front of you.

3
Unlike other phones, the front and rear cameras slide out when you want to take a picture.

4
Without visible front cameras or a notch, the Find X's 6.4-inch display shines. 

5
It takes about a second for the camera module to rise.

6
This is a bold design choice by Oppo (pronounced Oh-Poe).

7
These rear 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel cameras aren't just for show. 

8
They take incredibly good pictures, too.

9
The front selfie camera also does 3D-scanning face unlocking, like the iPhone X.

10
Clad in glass, the Oppo Find X is one heck of a looker. 

11
The Oppo Find X is powered by Android 8.1 Oreo and runs Oppo's ColorOS over it.

12
The phone is pretty slim and its curved edges make it look even thinner. 

13
While it breaks the clean lines of the phone when the camera pops up, it still looks pretty cool. 

14
The slide-out mechanism has been rated to last 300,000 times.

15
The phone's curved edges remind us of the Samsung Galaxy S9. 

16
Like most new phones, the Find X has a USB Type-C port.

17
Its 6.4-inch AMOLED display is readable even in bright sunlight. 

18
With the right wallpaper, the phone blends seamlessly into the background. 

19
Its shiny backing looks right at home on marble. 

20
Keep clicking for more Find X photos.

21
22
23
24
25
26
27
The Oppo Find X sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that's very readable even in bright sunlight. 

28
29
Read our full Oppo Find X review here.

30
