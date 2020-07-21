CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus Nord: a beautifully designed 5G phone with an affordable price tag

OnePlus unveiled its more affordable Nord handset, marking the official launch of a brand-new phone line that company executives have described as a "new beginning" for the Chinese phone maker

The Nord is OnePlus' inaugural midrange phone from a brand-new line by the same name. 

OnePlus says the phone will cost less than 500 euros, but hasn't revealed pricing details yet. 

The Nord has a 6.44-inch screen with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

It also has a speedy 90 Hz refresh rate.

But OnePlus decided to leave out the headphone jack on the Nord. It doesn't have an IP rating either for water and dust resistance.

It has dimensions of 6.23x2.88x0.32 inches.

On its rear, you'll find a quad-camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera.

As part of the rear camera module, there's a 48-megapixel standard lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing lens.

On its front, the Nord rocks two front-facing cameras.

The front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel lens and an ultra-wide selfie camera with a 105-degree field of view

This is what the app drawer on the Nord looks like.

It runs on Google's Android 10.

The Nord series will be released in India and parts of Europe. 

