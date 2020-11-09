CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus' Nord N10 5G phone touts 'retro' design touches

With its rear fingerprint sensor and headphone jack, the Nord N10 5G has a few old-school features.

OnePlus is expanding its more affordable "Nord" family of phones with the launch of the Nord N10 5G. Available in Europe and North America at a later date, the phone costs £329, which is about $430 dollars or AU$590.

Because of the phone's affordable price, there are some compromises. For instance, the phone is heavier and thicker than usual OnePlus phones, and the bezels are wider, especially at the bottom. 

It has a 90Hz, LCD display instead of an OLED screen, and the fingerprint sensor is on the back of the phone instead of in the display.

It also has a couple of surprising features that are a bit retro but still welcomed. Unlike any OnePlus phone recently, the N10 5G has expandable memory, up to 512GB. It also has a headphone jack for wired headphones.

Similar to other OnePlus phones, the N10 5G has four rear cameras. Its standard and ultra-wide cameras are excellent. Photos were sharp with rich contrast, and the camera's HDR effect is vibrant.

If US pricing stays consistent with the UK, the N10 5G will be one of the more affordable 5G phones available. Though the Pixel 4A 5G and Motorola One 5G are worth the extra money, if you're a fan of OnePlus and want 5G at an affordable price, this should be your top choice.

