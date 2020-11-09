OnePlus' Nord N10 5G phone touts 'retro' design touches

OnePlus is expanding its more affordable "Nord" family of phones with the launch of the Nord N10 5G. Available in Europe and North America at a later date, the phone costs £329, which is about $430 dollars or AU$590.
It also has a couple of surprising features that are a bit retro but still welcomed. Unlike any OnePlus phone recently, the N10 5G has expandable memory, up to 512GB. It also has a headphone jack for wired headphones.
If US pricing stays consistent with the UK, the N10 5G will be one of the more affordable 5G phones available. Though the Pixel 4A 5G and Motorola One 5G are worth the extra money, if you're a fan of OnePlus and want 5G at an affordable price, this should be your top choice.
