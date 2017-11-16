Esto también se puede leer en español.

After the release of its OnePlus 5 in July, OnePlus launched yet another flagship: the OnePlus 5T. As an incremental update to its predecessor, the phone features a bigger screen, face unlock and a relocated fingerprint reader.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The OnePlus 5T (left) now features thinner top and bottom bezels and a 6-inch screen. Compare this to the OnePlus 5's (right) 5.5-inch display.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Another look at the phones' displays. The OnePlus 5T retains the same 1080-pixel resolution and 401 pixels per inch, but its aspect ratio changed from 16:9 to 18:9.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The top and bottom bezels are thinner, and the fingerprint reader (which used to sit below the display) has moved.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
A closer look at the bottom bezel.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The fingerprint sensor is now on the back of the phone, below the camera.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Another look at the relocated fingerprint reader.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Despite the bigger screen, the physical size of the phone remains relatively the same. The OnePlus 5T (right) is a few millimeters taller and thicker, and about 0.3 ounces (9 grams) heavier, but you wouldn't notice a difference in real life.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The OnePlus 5T still features a Snapdragon 835 processor and a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
On the phone's left edge is the alert slider, where you can toggle on/off between silent, do not disturb and ring.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The phone charges through a USB Type-C port and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Though the OnePlus 5T still has two cameras -- a main 16-megapixel camera and a secondary 20-megapixel camera -- the latter is no longer a telephoto lens.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
On the front is a 16-megapixel camera.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
You can still shoot portrait photos with bokeh-style backgrounds. Just swipe to the right.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Another look at the front-facing camera.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The secondary 20-megapixel camera has the same focal length as the 16-megapixel camera, but has a wider aperture than the OnePlus 5's telephoto lens for low-light shooting.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The OnePlus 5T runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will update to Android Oreo by Q1 of next year.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
In general, the interface has remained the same and looks nearly like stock Android.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Scrolling through the Settings menu.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
You can still use a number of gestures to navigate and use the phone.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Another feature that's new to the phone is face unlock. You can only use face unlock to unlock the lock screen, however, and it does not authorize digital payments like Android Pay.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
At launch, the phone will come only in black (for now).

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Other features include Dash Charging for quick charging, 4K video recording and two memory variants: 64GB and 128GB.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Another look the OnePlus 5T.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
In the US, the phone costs slightly more, at $499 (64GB) and $559 (128GB). In the UK, however, the OnePlus 5T costs the same as its predecessor, at £449 and £499 (which converts to about AU$750 and AU$830).

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
