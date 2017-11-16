After the release of its OnePlus 5 in July, OnePlus launched yet another flagship: the OnePlus 5T. As an incremental update to its predecessor, the phone features a bigger screen, face unlock and a relocated fingerprint reader.
Despite the bigger screen, the physical size of the phone remains relatively the same. The OnePlus 5T (right) is a few millimeters taller and thicker, and about 0.3 ounces (9 grams) heavier, but you wouldn't notice a difference in real life.
In the US, the phone costs slightly more, at $499 (64GB) and $559 (128GB). In the UK, however, the OnePlus 5T costs the same as its predecessor, at £449 and £499 (which converts to about AU$750 and AU$830).